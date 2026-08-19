Predicting Browns Starters vs. Bills for NFL Preseason Game 2

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up to go face to face with the Buffalo Bills for a joint practice on Thursday, one which will end up becoming a major factor for the team’s second preseason game.

According to head coach Todd Monken, he and his counterpart Joe Brady have negotiated that, if both coaches “see out of our ones, our group, our older players, what we wanna see on Thursday, they would not play in the game. We agreed upon that.”

That means there’s a very good likelihood that only second- and third-stringers will get to see some action on Saturday at Huntington Bank Field.

With that in mind, here’s who could start for the Browns against the Bills, as they continue to work fine-tuning their game for the regular season:

Offense

Quarterback: Shedeur Sanders

Running Back: Dylan Sampson

Wide receivers: Isaiah Bond, Cedric Tillman, Tylan Wallace

Tight end: Blake Whiteheart

Right tackle: Austin Barber

Right guard: KT Leveston

Center: Luke Wypler

Left guard: Kinglsey Eguakun

Left Tackle: Dawand Jones

Sanders had been promised this start when Monken confirmed that both quarterbacks vying for the starting job, Sanders and Deshaun Watson, would start one of the two preseason games. For Watson, that happened last Saturday on the road in Chicago. And because of Monken’s arrangement with Brady, Sanders is now seemingly headed towards no preseason starts alongside the first unit.

The Browns did a lot of mixing things around with their offensive linemen on Tuesday, including Leveston at tackle and Barber at guard. However, I don’t expect to see the team attempt to try that out in a game situation, even if it’s just the preseason. Expect to see a lot from Jeremiah Byers again, too.

Defense

Defensive end: Isaiah McGuire

Defensive tackle: Adin Huntington

Defensive tackle: Travis Bell

Defensive end: Khordae Sydnor

Linebacker: Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

Linebacker: Winston Reid

Linebacker: Nathaniel Watson

Cornerback: Tre Avery

Cornerback: Nate Evans

Safety: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Safety: Christopher Edmonds

Cleveland is pretty thin at the defensive line, even as the front office is scrambling to add some veteran help. Any major injury within this unit could be troublesome in the short-term. Rookie linebacker Justin Jefferson and rookie cornerback Michael Coates Jr. should see a ton of playing, too.

Special Teams

Punter: Nik Constantinou

Placekicker: Andre Szmyt

Long Snapper: Rex Sunahara

Constantinou will probably get the chance to unwind the leg, once again, but don’t rule out starter Corey Bojorquez coming in the game at some point. Szmyt will get a few kicks, as well.