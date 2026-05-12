Predicting the Browns 2026 Schedule: Rumored Games and Everything Else We Know

The Cleveland Browns are just months away from kicking off the 2026 NFL season, and their list of opponents was already announced in early January.

While specific dates for their matchups have yet to be announced, there is already plenty of speculation surrounding who and when the Cleveland Browns will square off against among the 17 teams listed on their schedule.

In the days leading up to this week’s schedule release, there will likely be a few leaks regarding who Cleveland Browns will face each week. Official dates and times are expected to be announced by the league by Thursday night.

With the Cleveland Browns set to roll out a much different-looking team under new head coach Todd Monken, plenty of excitement is making waves across social media. Expectations are high for the Browns, and the next few months will give fans a better idea of what the team will look like heading into Week 1.

All the latest updates and announcements will be published as they roll in, but in the meantime, here’s a predicted schedule breakdown for the Cleveland Browns in 2026.

Cleveland Browns 2026 Opponents

As of now, the only information released about the 2026 regular season is who the Cleveland Browns will play at home and on the road. Based on their list of opponents, the Browns are expected to have one of the easier schedules in terms of strength of schedule.

The Cleveland Browns will most likely open the season during the second week of September, likely in the afternoon on whichever Sunday the first week of the season falls on.

The Browns will host eight home games at Huntington Bank Stadium this season. They’ll welcome the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Baltimore Ravens to Cleveland this season.

They will then hit the road to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland Browns will face their usual divisional opponents twice each, both at home and on the road. Their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens is expected to be among the most exciting, largely due to Todd Monken’s ties to his former team.

One thing that is for certain is Cleveland will likely face one of their division opponents to start the season and to close the season, as that has become a recurring trend in recent memory.

International Possibilities

There was a rumor out of France earlier in the offseason regarding the Cleveland Browns and the possibility that they could take part in Paris’s first-ever NFL game.

Cleveland Browns fans have created Browns Backers clubs all across the world, especially in various cities throughout the United States. They are a historic and popular team regardless of their on-field success and have been known to attract strong fan support when visiting overseas cities for international games.

Back in January, French radio company RMC Sport reported that the Cleveland Browns would be taking on the New Orleans Saints in Paris. Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot did not confirm the rumors but did acknowledge that it could be in the works.

The report states that the Cleveland Browns would take on the New Orleans Saints as the visiting team on October 25, 2026, which does fall on a Sunday. New Orleans is known for its French influence, so this matchup would make sense, especially considering both fan bases are known to travel well.

The Browns did play internationally during the 2025 regular season, when they faced the Minnesota Vikings in London, losing that game 21-17.

It will be interesting to see whether the Cleveland Browns travel overseas for another regular season game in 2026, but if so, it would make for an exciting, history-making matchup between two young teams.