The Cleveland Browns have a young and hopeful team for the 2026 season. The coaching staff is new and they have to evaluate a roster that is widely expected to receive contributions from several first or second year players. Here are the biggest questions to pay attention to this training camp:

Head coach Todd Monken, is having a two-man quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. Watson last played in 2024 and Sanders went 3-4 in seven starts for the Browns in 2025.

Each quarterback has their flaws and neither one of them have stepped up so far to separate themselves in the competition. So what’s the answer? Sanders. The Browns need to move on from Watson. He has proven that he is not the same quarterback he was in Houston and will not produce enough wins for playoff contention.

The Browns need to accurately evaluate Sanders to determine which direction to go for quarterback in 2027. Watson starting will only take away reps from Sanders with no real benefit. The preseason games will be a good litmus test to see where each quarterback stands in the competition to start the season opener on September 13.

What does the revamped offensive line look like?

The Browns replaced their entire offensive line in the 2026 offseason. Rookies Spencer Fano, Parker Brailsford, and Austin Barber were drafted and newcomers Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins, Tevon Jenkins, and Tytus Howard were signed. Fano was drafted ninth overall and should begin the season at left tackle.

Can Fano establish himself at left tackle or will the Browns have to move him to left guard due to his arm length and size? Can Parker Brailsford play center to move Elgton Jenkins to right guard? Jenkins is a better right guard than he is at center; however, the Browns do not have a starting caliber center on the roster.

They drafted Brailsford as center from Alabama. If he can play a NFL level center then Jenkins can move to right guard. Howard should be able to anchor the right tackle position. The offensive line is completely revamped from 2025, and the correct combination of the new offensive linemen can greatly improve the offense as a whole.

How does the defensive line move on from Myles Garrett?

The Browns’ defensive line lost the single-season sack leader in Myles Garrett. The Browns will have to find a way to compensate for his almost 14 sacks per season when he was with the team.

The second leading player in 2025 was Maleik Collins with 6.5 sacks. Collins is coming off a season-ending injury. Alex Wright had 5.5 sacks in 2025 and is penciled in to be the starting defensive end opposite Jared Verse. The Browns acquired Verse in the Garrett trade and he won 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

He has one of the best pressure rates in the NFL; however, the high pressure rate has only netted 12 sacks combined in two seasons. Hopefully in his third training camp, Verse can figure out how to finish the plays and knock the quarterback to the ground. If not, the pressure rate of Verse alone can ease the loss of Garrett, making the quarterback throw the ball sooner than anticipated and having a good secondary lock down receivers for a shorter amount of time. The defense will look different, but should still be a solid unit.

Browns defensive end Jared Verse gestures as he eyes quarterback Deshaun Watson during training camp, July, 31, 2026, in Berea. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will there be regression from the second year players?

Last season’s rookie class was considered a “hit” with multiple players having good seasons. This training camp is important for the second year guys to avoid the sophomore slump. Can Mason Graham live up to his fifth-overall pick with the loss the double teams occupied by Garrett?

Will Carson Schwesinger be as good or even better than his 2025 Defensive Player of the Year campaign? Running back Quinshon Judkins was having a good rookie season it was ended by injuries. Did he lose a step after breaking his fibula or will he be even better with a new offensive line? Will Harold Fannin improve on an amazing rookie season and inch closer to the 1,000 yard receiving mark?

Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) wraps up Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What does this year’s rookie class look like?

There is plenty of excitement about the 2026 rookie class.

This training camp is for wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston to prove that the receiving room has been overhauled and upgraded. Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren can bolster an already good defense and add a ball hawk to the secondary. Even sixth-round pick Taylen Green can show that his athleticism can be used to keep a defense on their toes.