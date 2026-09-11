Shedeur Sanders Jerseys Go on Sale, Internet Erupts With Speculation

The Cleveland Browns always find ways to stay in headlines.

And sometimes, they have nothing to do with whatever is being talked about.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, that happened, as Shedeur Sanders' name wound up in headlines. The former fifth-round pick out of the University of Colorado had his jerseys go on sale on the Browns' site. Instead of being the usual $149.99, his jerseys dropped to just $39.99.

The discounted price was applied to men's, women's and kids' jerseys, t-shirts, towels and many other merchandise items.

Immediately, social media began swirling with speculation.

Shedeur Sanders jerseys are currently on clearance on the Browns shop 👀



Not like the old No. 12s, but the new No. 2s.



(h/t @JackMcCurry08) pic.twitter.com/8HARJMsxGE — The Dawgs - A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) September 10, 2026

Many accounts and pages began to speculate that something was going on behind the scenes with Sanders, sharing that he "may be getting traded."

In all reality, though, it was likely a glitch in Fanatics' system or a flash deal.

Anyone who landed the jersey, which came in either a white or brown style, snagged a pretty remarkable deal, with it being over 66% off the usual price.

Browns QB Jerseys right now



Deshaun Watson: $149.99

Dillon Gabriel: $149.99

Taylen Green: $149.99

Shedeur Sanders: $39.99 (clearance) 👀



Someone know something? 😂



(find by @AlexH0128) pic.twitter.com/oElwyHYTt7 — McNeil (@REFLOG18) September 10, 2026

After just a few hours, the jerseys returned to the regular offered price of $149.99.

"Everyone can relax," 92.3 The Fan's Daryl Ruiter wrote. "Shedeur Sanders jerseys are off the 70% clearance and back to normal price at the Browns online team store. People could’ve gotten the hookup, but a discount like that went viral and ruined it for everybody."

Everyone can relax. Shedeur Sanders jerseys are off the 70% clearance and back to normal price at the #Browns online team store. People could’ve gotten the hookup, but a discount like that went viral and ruined it for everybody. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) September 10, 2026

Even if Sanders were being moved in some sort of Week 1 deal, which would be incredibly unlikely, Fanatics wouldn't put his apparel on sale that quickly, especially without an official announcement. When the Browns traded future Hall of Fame edge rusher Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams this past offseason, his merchandise items didn't receive a discount until the trade was confirmed.

The Browns and Sanders are likely unfazed by this little mid-week blip in the internet's ever-changing cycle as they prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This coming weekend, the Browns and Jaguars will face off from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., with game time set for 1:00 p.m. EST.

While Sanders won't be under center, at least to start the game, he has already shown that he is ready to play when called upon.

In his rookie season, the 24-year-old posted a 3-4 record, 1,400 passing yards and seven touchdowns across eight appearances. He also added 169 rushing yards and one score on the ground.

He may not be the starter, at least right now, but his experience does give Cleveland another option if he's needed.

As for the jersey discount, fans shouldn't read too much into it. For now, he remains a member of the Browns and will be ready if his number is called.