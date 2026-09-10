Is Myles Garrett Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Rams in NFL Week 1)

Los Angeles Rams star defensive end Myles Garrett is expected to make his team debut in Week 1, according to head coach Sean McVay.

Garrett has missed some practice time with a knee injury, but he's officially off the injury report for Thursday night's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in Australia.

McVay: Myles Garrett (knee) will play Week 1. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 8, 2026

Garrett was traded by the Cleveland Browns to the Rams in the offseason in a blockbuster deal, and he's expected to contend for yet another Defensive Player of the Year award in 2026. Garrett set the single-season sacks record in 2025, recording 23.0 in 17 games while also leading the NFL in tackles for loss (33).

Now, he joins a defense that will eventually have him, Aaron Donald (out in Week 1), Trent McDuffie and several other stars. The Rams shot the clear favorite to win the Super Bowl after trading for Garrett, and they're favored in Week 1 in this neutral site matchup.

It'll be interesting to see how the Rams deploy the star pass rusher, and just how many snaps he plays with the team traveling at the last minute to Melbourne to play this game. Garrett has been pretty durable in his NFL career, playing at least 16 games in six of his nine seasons.

Here's a look at how bettors can wager on the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in his first game with Los Angeles.

Best Myles Garrett Prop Bet in Week 1 vs. 49ers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Myles Garrett UNDER 0.8 Sacks (+104)

Earlier this week, SI Betting's senior editor Iain MacMillan shared a pick for Garrett ahead of Thursday's matchup:

Myles Garrett going to the Rams was the talk of the offseason, but I'm going to be the contrarian and fade him in his first start with his new team. Sure, he's coming off a record-breaking season, but in this Week 1 game, he has to face a 49ers team that had the fourth-lowest quarterback sacked rate in the NFL last year, allowing a sack on just 4.5% of quarterback dropbacks.

It's also worth noting that Aaron Donald won't be suiting up for the Rams in this game, which means the 49ers can focus on trying to take Garrett out of the game.

With his sacks total set at 0.8, he can still record half a sack and we'll cash this bet.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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