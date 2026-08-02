Training camp has been up and moving in the NFL for the past couple of days, and let the takes and reactions fly.

For Cleveland, this year feels very different than just one year ago. Todd Monken is now at the helm, Deshaun Watson is back battling for the starting quarterback job, but around the quarterback is completely revamped.

The offensive line, tight ends, and maybe the most intriguing position, the wide receivers, have all been mixed up with new pieces. KC Concepcion has been showing out so far in camp, as he shows off his quickness and agility. But the most impressive player might be standing right next to him.

Who is The Surprise Playmaker?

Browns rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston has been the most eye-opening weapon on the offensive end by many accounts. Boston had the catch of the day when he won a 50-50 ball over cornerback Tre Avery, coming down with a huge gain downfield.

Boston has been dominating the defense since training camp started on Wednesday, making many catches in various ways. Boston utilized his 6’4 frame to high-point footballs while also using his size to return to the ball and shield off defenders.

Boston surprisingly fell into the second round of the draft, as many considered him to be a first-round talent. Andrew Berry did not care that the team had just taken a wideout at pick 24 and snagged Boston at pick 39.

Both quarterbacks competing for QB1 had high praise for Boston’s play in camp, starting with Watson, who said:

“I think KC and Boston have been doing a heck of a job picking up the offense, being able to learn from the veteran receivers in the room — but just making plays. Being able to see them come out here and just go up for balls, making contested catches, has been really good.”

Sanders echoed Watson’s thoughts, saying: “I'm really happy that they're here, and that all the decision-makers made the decision to bring them here, because they definitely held up their end, and they're definitely a part of the standard that we have here.”

Boston has the chance to become an essential part of that Browns receiver room, which has plenty of room to inhabit. With the inconsistency that surrounds Jerry Jeudy and the lack of production from the rest of the room, WR1 or 2 is completely in view for Boston. These practices and getting comfortable with both quarterbacks will help him build up their bond and only get better.