The 5 Browns Legends We'd Love To See Fight Johnny Manziel Next

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel has not suited up for an NFL franchise in over a decade.

Remaining largely distant from the spotlight since, Manziel returns as a featured attraction in the sports world a decade later, as ESPN's Andreas Hale reported Wednesday night that Manziel will trade the gridiron for the squared circle and box against social media influencer Bob Menery — with a twist.

The fight, which is set for Saturday, May 23rd, in Las Vegas, Nev., at the META Apex (the UFC's internal venue for Fight Nights, The Ultimate Fighter, and Dana White's Contender Series), will be overseen by fellow social influencer Adin Ross under the Brand Risk Promotions banner. Therefore, it is not a traditional boxing match seen by the likes of Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions, or other major boxing entities.

In a nutshell, it is an influencer fight with the direct support of UFC CEO Dana White, who is allowing Ross to host it. It was originally slated for Miami, Fla., before plans changed rather quickly.

With all this in mind, assuming Manziel feels like he can keep going in the ring after his fight with Menery, here are five Cleveland Browns legends we would like to see Manziel face next.

Manziel has openly discredited the organization in recent years, which makes some of these potential pairings intriguing

1. Joe Thomas, former offensive tackle

The first pairing would see former NFL Hall of Fame tackle Joe Thomas face Manziel. Not only would size discrepancy be a big factor, but also the hype around the opposite careers both men had. Manziel was an infamous draft bust, while Thomas was an ironman in his years with the Browns. It would most likely be a no-nonsense fight, forcing Manziel to circle while Thomas would do all he could to avoid taking down the former quarterback illegally.

In fact, in this fight, there may be more moments that could be summed up as a meme than the actual content, which would make it even more hilarious.

2. Josh Cribbs, WR and ex-special teamer

Unlike Thomas, Josh Cribbs would have to worry about being the faster fighter as opposed to using his size to try to beat Manziel. Known for his dynamic kick returns, Cribbs always put speed first before anything else. In doing the same against Manziel, putting together a devastating combination would make the fight really interesting and would force Manziel to retreat. If he doesn't do that, it could be a long night should they fight.

3. Bernie Kosar, ex-QB

At 62, Bernie Kosar has no business competing in organized combat sports. If he did, it would more than likely be a worse version of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson from Nov. 2024, which saw Paul win in a lackluster performance against the ex-heavyweight champ. Kosar, meanwhile, has no combat sports experience, making it a WWE-type match rather than an organic boxing fight.

4. Phil Dawson, ex-kicker

A beloved kicker, Phil Dawson falls into a similar category as Kosar. Manziel would arguably have a good chance to win both of those fights, given that he's much more youthful than Dawson (33 vs. 51), and given the fact that Dawson is enjoying retirement as one of the best kickers in franchise history, let alone one of the NFL's most underrated. Again, this would be a light payday for both men, which would have the circus effect more so than a real fight.

5. Ozzie Newsome Jr,, ex-TE and current Executive VP of Player Personnel (Ravens)

The last entry is the most unlikely of them all: former Browns tight end Ozzie Newsome Jr. Having moved on decades ago to the operation side of the NFL, his playing days were long over and so is much of his free time. There's a good chance that because of how busy he is with the Baltimore Ravens that he simply wouldn't be interested in fighting Manziel. Again, like Dawson, the age discrepancy is apparent, having turned 70 in March. It's probably not a good idea for Newsome Jr. to step in the ring, where he may sustain irreversible damage before too long.

Of course, all of these options are hypotheticals and will more than likely never happen. But it's fun to dream about whether Manziel has found his new career calling.

In a few weeks, we will find out if that is a possibility or not. But only time will tell.