Johnny Manziel Trashes Browns, Openly Roots for Winless Season Every Year
It's no secret that the Browns have a longstanding history of not being able to find a franchise quarterback. From Brady Quinn, to Brandon Weeden, to the botching of Baker Mayfield, Cleveland has started 40(!) quarterbacks under center since 1999.
The infamous list, of course, includes Johnny Manziel. The former Heisman Trophy winner—who was selected by Cleveland out of Texas A&M with the No. 22 pick in the 2014 NFL draft—started just eight games for the Browns before a multitude of on- and off-the-field issues led to his release after two seasons.
During a recent appearance on the Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocino Johnson, Manziel spoke about his former team, and didn't mince words about his short tenure there and how he feels about the franchise:
"I think I will always be looked at and viewed at, because of how much hype and media and everything that was around me, and the city of Cleveland expecting me to be great, and that ultimately not panning out," Manziel said. "I sit here today and I go back and forth with the, 'Man, am I gonna let Cleveland off the hook and just let it go, or am I gonna sit here with hate and animosity in my heart for the rest of my life?' And I finally sit here today and I'm like, ‘F— it, I think I’m going to be pissed at them and hate them forever.' So, it is what it is, man. No love for the Browns, I’m rooting for 0-16 seasons every season."
Woof.
Cleveland, coming off a 3-14 campaign last season, enters 2025 with 40-year-old Joe Flacco as their starter and rookie Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders behind him. So, while Manziel's failed tenure with the Browns certainly wasn't all the team's fault, their lack of quarterback development could certainly serve as the subject of a case study in how not to handle the position.
The Browns open the season on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.