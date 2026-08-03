The Biggest Overreaction Browns Fans Should Avoid After Week 1 of Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns are through a week of training camp and the storylines are aplenty.

Of course, the quarterback position is under the most scrutiny once again. Fans are picking sides between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, while Dillon Gabriel is still showing up in social media highlights as well.

This ongoing situation means fans would be wise to avoid one specific overreaction surrounding the position.

Browns fans should avoid naming a Week 1 starter right now

Browns fans most likely have their favorite to start in 2026, whether it be Watson or Sanders. Having a favorite usually leads to fans going on social media and looking for flaws in the quarterback they don't want to start.

But Todd Monken has made it clear he is nowhere near close to naming his Week 1 starter. Over the weekend, he noted how they have to get through all of the install phase to even evaluate the players fully.

Monken on the QBs: I don’t think you’re really gonna know until you get through all the installs. The most important thing is process - how are we operating at the line? Where are their eyes? Understanding the concepts?



Said today is day 4 of 8 installs. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 1, 2026

Of course, Monken likely has an idea of who he wants his Week 1 starter to be. But fans don't know his thinking and we can all avoid plenty of frustration by not trying to read between the lines, overanalyze social media videos, and get into arguments about who should start. That has proven to be wasted breath in recent Browns history.

Modern NFL fandom involves seeing videos of nearly each and every pass thrown in a training camp practice. This includes interceptions, such as some already seen from Watson in the past week.

Donovan McMillon with the pick off Deshaun Watson in the end zone #Browns: pic.twitter.com/GeEBmvsTLu — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) August 1, 2026

A video like the one above does not inspire much confidence in Watson. However, it's important to remember that players are working through different things in camp. That does not excuse his bad throw, but is something to keep in mind to avoid a major overreaction.

Browns fans do, however, have a right to overreact to the state of the quarterback position in general. This will be Watson's fifth and likely final year in town and the team has nothing to show for his $230 million deal other than a playoff appearance in 2023 with Joe Flacco at the helm. That means the focus internally is mainly on a fresh start in 2027, while hoping for the best in 2026.

Another reason not to overreact is because the team is known for starting two, three, or even four quarterbacks in any given season. So if a fan's favorite starts the season on the bench, that is likely only a temporary move.