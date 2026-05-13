The Browns May Have Easy Schedule in 2026, But Here's What Really Matters

The Cleveland Browns will learn their full 2026 schedule on Thursday, but they’ve known their opponents for this upcoming season for quite some time.

Based on last year’s winning percentage, the Browns will have the easiest schedule in the NFL next season.

Of course, that’s welcomed news for a team that has won just eight games over the last two seasons. A softer schedule will help new Browns head coach Todd Monken acclimate to the first year on the job with one of the youngest rosters in the league. At the end of the day, finding a way to win, regardless of opponent, should be all that matters.

Browns winning games in 2026 is all that matters, regardless of opponent

After the Browns fired Kevin Stefanski following his sixth season with the team, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam expressed that the team was talented enough to have won more than just eight games over their last two seasons.

In 2025, the Browns won five games and Stefanski was let go. Monken will need to be much better in 2026, especially with back-to-back stellar rookie classes assembled by Browns general manager Andrew Berry.

Last year, the Browns were a tough watch. But major contributions from Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr. made the team watchable each week. In 2026, Monken will need to get similar production out of Spencer Fano, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and a few other youngsters to build on last season’s momentum.

It’s great that the Browns have a softer schedule on paper. But they’ll need to extract the most out of the young talent throughout this roster in order to stack victories.

Because the Browns don’t seem to have a long-term answer at quarterback, some fans will cringe at the idea of having a soft schedule, winning too many games, and taking the team out of the sweepstakes for a top passer like Arch Manning or Dante Moore.

But the Browns don’t seem as concerned about that. They hired a 60-year-old head coach with the desire to win games and develop talent. They spent big time free agent dollars on veteran offensive linemen to better protect and support whoever starts at quarterback. Their first three draft picks were at positions of need at left tackle and wide receiver.

Not to mention, even though the Browns lost defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, they returned much of last year’s top-ranked defense.

If Monken’s offense can take some strides, even with inconsistent quarterback play, the Browns should be much improved in 2026, and getting back to that winning culture is the only thing that should matter.