The Five Cleveland Browns UDFAs Who Actually Matter at OTAs

As NFL teams gear up for the third and final portion of their voluntary offseason program -- otherwise known as OTAs -- team’s rosters start to move towards what will be their final configuration.

With up to 10 days of Organized Team Activities on the horizon, which can include 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills but no hitting or live tackling, a handful of undrafted free agents have their sights on making the final roster with the Cleveland Browns.

Here are five UDFAs that actually have a good chance of sticking with the team beyond final roster cutdowns, when teams are mandated to trim down to 53 players.

Logan Fano, defensive end, Utah

When your little brother is a top-10 overall pick, and the face of the whole draft class, getting a chance to stick on the team becomes a bit easier.

Make no mistake, Logan Fano’s spot isn’t guaranteed, but his brother Spencer’s selection 9th overall already helped open the door.

Fano possesses nice length, and if he can add some serious muscle to his frame, he could develop into a nice player off the edge, where he’s already decent against the run. Critics point to effort as the main reason why he amassed 14 tackles for a loss and 7.0 sacks over the last two seasons, but that can’t be a bad thing for an UDFA, right?

Rotational pieces on the defensive line are more valuable than other positions, so there is a path for Fano to make the team alongside Spencer.

Tyreak Sapp, defensive end, Florida

Once again, solid ends who can come off the bench and contribute as part of a rotation are extremely valuable in the NFL, especially when injuries start taking their toll on teams during the season.

Sapp started 32 games over the last three years for the Gators, and many assumed he could get picked as high as the fourth round. A little bit like Fano in the sense that he lacks explosiveness around the edge, but can anchor well against the run.

Perhaps, Sapp could eventually move inside as a defensive tackle if he puts on more weight, but that’s something Cleveland still has to figure out.

Aaron Anderson, wide receiver, LSU

At this point, it’s fair to assume only three wide receivers have their roster spot guaranteed in Cleveland: rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, and veteran Jerry Jeudy. Everyone else must fight to stay on board, including holdovers Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, Malachi Corley, Isaiah Bond and even free agent signee Tylan Wallace.

Anderson -- signed on with Cleveland right after the draft, as he announced himself -- is looking to make an impact on the inside, working through traffic. A shifty receiver, he could get some nice opportunities if Cleveland’s passing game, like last year, falls once again on the shorter side.

Michael Coats Jr., cornerback, West Virginia

A 5’9’’, 184-pound frame is the biggest obstacle that Coates has the work against in Cleveland, but the speed and attitude is there.

He clocked a 4.39 40 at the Mountaineers’ pro day, and has nice change of direction skills, which likely point him towards the slot. He also started 25 games over the last two years, so he’s seen plenty of action.

The Browns let Martin Emerson Jr. walk in free agency, so there could be a spot for Coates in Cleveland.

Izavion Miller, tackle, Auburn

Even as an UDFA playing a position where the Browns drafted two players, one in the first round and one in the third, there’s a chance for Miller to stick on the team.

Why? Because Cleveland’s tackles were awful last year.

Gone are Jack Conklin, Cam Robinson and Cornelius Lucas. Spencer Fano and Tytus Howard project as the starters, with rookie Austin Barber and Dawand Jones likely taking the backup spots. That would likely leave Miller to battle it out with second-year player KT Leveston, who was pressed into starting seven games last year, showing obvious struggles.

He’s got good enough size and comes with starting experience on the right side at an SEC school, with potential for development.

Roster depth was one of Cleveland’s most obvious flaws last season, which means there are multiple positions that could be upgraded, even after free agency and the NFL Draft.

Now, it falls on the shoulders of these undrafted free agents to make the most out of their chances to stay on the roster and eventually become legit NFL players.