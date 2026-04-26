Inside Cleveland Browns' Decision to Reunite Fano Brothers Post NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns assembled one of, if not the best, draft classes in this year’s NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Browns kicked off their stellar draft class by trading back from No. 6 to No. 9 overall, launching a run on offensive linemen in the early first round to select Utah tackle Spencer Fano.

Fano seemed to be their guy, as it seems the Browns had really wanted him out of all the lineman, which speaks volume by their selection of him over any other tackle.

Not only was their selection of Fano among Cleveland's most celebrated draft picks, but one post-draft move delivered a heartwarming family reunion.

The Browns signed Logan Fano, Spencer Fano's brother and a Utah edge rusher, to an undrafted free agent deal Saturday night.

Utah edge Logan Fano has agreed to terms with the #Browns. Both Fano brothers headed to Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/Zf54k4XVbG — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 25, 2026

What Makes Logan Fano a Worthy Signing?

Pairing the Fano brothers in the NFL may be a very underrated decision, as they've already developed chemistry together their entire lives, especially playing on opposite sides of the ball.

Iron sharpens iron, and having his brother Spencer line up on offense to block Logan only helps them hone their craft and make each other better players.

Logan had a great career at both BYU and Utah on defense, playing all three years before declaring for the draft alongside his brother. In three seasons, Fano recorded 93 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles. Not to mention, he didn’t become a full-time starter on defense until the 2025 season.

Every season, Fano showed improvement by increasing not only his tackle totals but also by adding new aspects to his defensive arsenal. Considering he tallied six of his ten overall sacks during years as a rotational player says a lot about his impact.

Fano's growth each season proved he was gaining more comfort in his defensive role and becoming more productive with an expanded snap count. One large aspect of his game that makes him an intriguing prospect is his ability to thrive in multiple defensive schemes at both BYU and Utah.

What Role Can Logan Fano Have with the Browns?

Fano brings an impressive combination of size, strength, and quickness to the Browns—which was one of the many reasons Cleveland felt he was worth signing after the draft.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 257 pounds, Fano possesses the ability to play standing up or with his hand in the dirt, and he has the quickness to force tackles to step up to him rather than waiting for his rush.

His draft measurables were considerably higher than most expected—especially since he wasn’t among the elite edge rushers and was projected as a fifth- or sixth-round pick.

While the Browns boast deep depth on their defensive line, especially at edge rusher, Fano may need to make his name on special teams to start. There's no doubt he can earn a roster spot given his upside, but he'll need to prove he's not just Spencer Fano's brother—but a determined player ready to carve his own NFL path.