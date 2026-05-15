3 Browns Schedule Factors That Will Actually Matter (and 2 That Won't)

The Cleveland Browns 2026 schedule is officially here.

While the team has known their opponents for quite some time, Browns fans finally learned the order of games on Thursday night.

Here are three schedule factors that will matter – and two that won’t.

Three factors that matter on Browns' 2026 schedule

Brutal road schedule early – The Browns have only four games at home through Thanksgiving. They open their home schedule in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers and remain home for Thursday Night Football vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4. After that? The Browns won’t have their bye until Week 11 and play only two more home games until then.

Schedule softens after bye week – Following that Week 11 bye, the Browns will finally catch a bit of a break. They’ll have an extra week of preparation for No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza and the Las Vegas Raiders. After that, they will host the Cincinnati Bengals before the highly-anticipated return of Kevin Stefanski and the Atlanta Falcons to Huntington Bank Field. If there were ever a time to rattle off a few wins with some home cooking, it would be right after the bye week.

Easy travel schedule – The Browns only leave the time zone once, to play the New Orleans Saints in Week 9. Their most difficult stretch of road games is the back-to-back games in Florida to start the season. They don’t play any international games and catch the Steelers in Week 8 following Pittsburgh’s international trip to Paris.

Two Browns schedule factors that won’t matter as much

Finally back in primetime – Browns general manager Andrew Berry has worked diligently to repair Cleveland’s offense. Even with one of the top-ranked defenses in the NFL last year, the Browns only won five games following 2024’s three-win debacle. Cleveland’s quarterback situation remains unclear, but Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin Jr., KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston have enough star power to earn the Browns a primetime matchup. One primetime game will give the Browns good exposure while allowing new head coach Todd Monken to build a routine around 1:00 p.m. kickoff times.

Easiest schedule in the NFL – While it’s advantageous for the Browns to play a bunch of teams that weren’t too great last season, the NFL is a league built on parity. Every season, rosters have significant turnover. It’ll be nice to avoid playing John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin twice per year, but there’s no guarantee that the Ravens or Steelers will take a step backward. All of the teams in the NFL are good, and Monken’s team will need to be prepared each week.