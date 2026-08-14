Top 100 Players of All Time List Snubs Cleveland Browns Legend

Trying to find consensus on any type of NFL rankings list is like chasing the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow -- you’ll simply never get there.

Such is the case for CBS Sports latest attempt at a Top-100 NFL players of all time list, published just a few days ago, which features a handful of Cleveland Browns players

Among the former Browns predictably listed among the Top-100 players of all time, according to Bryan DeArdo, Jim Brown leads the way at No. 3, just below Tom Brady and Jerry Rice. He’s followed by Otto Graham at No. 15, the eighth quarterback listed overall.

After that, there’s a huge gap until the next Brown pops up, at No. 67, being offensive tackle Joe Thomas. He’s the most recent Brown on the list, having retired after the 2017 season.

Ten spots later, the great Paul Warfield shows up at No. 77, after splitting his Hall of Fame career between Cleveland, Miami and the World Football League for a year. Warfield and Brown are the only players on the list from the Browns last NFL Championship, in 1964.

Finally, the great fullback Marion Motley comes in at No. 93.

The great omission

There are a number of names left out that we could make a case for, including Leroy Kelly, Bill Willis, and Ozzie Newsome. All of them have compelling arguments to be considered among the Top/100 of all time, no doubt.

Yet, one very recent name that didn't make the list is the one that really makes us scratch our heads, especially coming off an NFL record season, with Cleveland, in 2025.

Of course we-re talking about two/time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, who was abruptly traded to Los Angeles during the offseason after setting the league-s new single season sack record. A seven/time Pro Bowler and five/time first/team All/Pro who just months ago was talked about in the same breath as the game-s top sack artists, including Lawrence Taylor (7), Reggie White (8), Bruce Smith (20) and Aaron Donald (21), who he’ll likely team up with this season for the Rams, with the latter aiming at coming out of retirement.

As a matter of fact, Garrett is the only multiple time Defensive Player of the Year winner not on the list, unlike Taylor, White, Smith, Donald, Joe Greene (16), Ray Lewis (17), Mike Singletary (36) and J.J. Watt (43). Not only did all those legends make the lsit, but all were ranked in the Top-50.

So, where should Garrett have landed? Ironically enough, a separate list also published by CBS Sports currently lists Garrett at No. 1 among the league's Top-100 players of 2026.

Paul Brown's take

Rankings are always subjective, no matter how much research is poured into it. Debating lists that are well put together is always an interesting exercise.

However, regarding the Browns’ there might be one more point to be made, this one by the man in charge himself.

Motley at No. 93 feels way too low. Mike Brown, current owner of the Bengals and Paul Brown’s son, once said “My father always thought Marion Motley was the best all-around fullback he ever coached, and that includes Jim Brown." As a matter of fact, Paul Brown once told reporters that, had Jim Brown worked more on his blocking, he would have been as good as Motley.

That’s extraordinary praise from an extraordinary source.

Recency bias is always hard to overcome, but that’s why keeping old-timers relevant through rankings and lists is always good for the sport.