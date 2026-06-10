Tyson Campbell Applauds Shedeur Sanders’ Growth in Year 2 With Browns

Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell has had a front-row seat to Shedeur Sanders’ development since arriving in Cleveland during the 2025 season.

Speaking during minicamp, Campbell discussed the quarterback competition between Sanders and Deshaun Watson, the growth he has seen from the former Colorado star, the leadership of veteran cornerback Denzel Ward and the mindset of a Browns team looking ahead to the 2026 season.

How has the quarterback competition developed?

Tyson: “Oh, it’s been great, man. They’ve been putting their butts off. You can tell how they’re getting comfortable in the offense and adding their little touches to it. They’re two different quarterbacks, but it’s been fun to see. You could tell Deshaun’s been a great leader and Shedeur is soaking up all the knowledge he can from Deshaun. So, they’re both helping each other out and I believe iron sharpens iron. So, it’s been great.”

What growth have you seen from Shedeur Sanders?

Tyson: “Oh yeah, from the point I got to the Browns during that season all the way to now, you can see the growth big time. The way he carries himself, the way he practices. You could tell he’s being even more of a pro than he was last year and he’s getting better and he’s getting more comfortable in the offense and he’s been making plays.”

How do you handle the uncertainty that comes with the NFL?

Tyson: “Yeah, it’s tough and that’s why you lean on your faith and you lean on your family because in times like that that’s when you need them the most and obviously your teammates when you come to a new team like that they understand how the business goes. So, you know, their support plays a big role in that.”

What does Denzel Ward bring as a leader?

Tyson: “He brings maturity, professionalism, just a vet mentality, always willing to help whoever is in need, whether it be a young guy or an old guy who has some experience…Just how calm he is in certain situations. A lot of stuff could be going on during the game, but just staying calm and poised during pivotal moments.”

What have you seen from Isaiah Bond?

Tyson: “Yeah. You could just see he’s playing with more confidence, more knowledge of the game. I feel like the game’s slowing down for him. Each week he’s getting more comfortable in the offense. So, he’s looking really good.”

What stands out about the Browns’ young receivers?

Tyson: “Oh, it’s been good, man. They bring explosiveness to the offense. Big-play guys. So, it’s been fun to see, fun to watch and fun to go against.”

What was your reaction when you learned you'll be returning to Jacksonville in Week 1?

Tyson: “It felt cool, man. I know God makes no mistakes. Nothing happens by coincidence, so I knew it meant something. So, I’m excited for it. But we’re handling minicamp right now. When we get to that moment, we’ll get there.”

What is the mindset of the defense heading into this season?

Tyson: “We’re going to embrace whoever’s on this team and we’re going to be confident and carry that mentality that regardless of who’s here, we all we got, we all we need. So, whoever’s a part of that, we’re going to bring them in, welcome them in like a brother. We go to battle, we go to war for each other and bring winners to the city for real.”