Denzel Ward's Contract Extension Suggests the Browns Aren't Tanking

The Cleveland Browns decided to do right by Denzel Ward before training camp gets underway.

ESPN's Adam Schefter dropped the news Tuesday evening that Ward and the Browns agreed to a two-year, $62.2 million extension. $52.3 million is reportedly guaranteed as Ward resets the cornerback market.

Sources: Browns and five-time Pro-Bowl CB Denzel Ward reached agreement on a two-year, $62.2 million deal that includes $52.3 million guaranteed and makes him the highest-paid DB in NFL history for the second time in his career. Tory Dandy of Athletes First and the Browns put the… pic.twitter.com/neCq9jShmP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2026

The qeustion now is how this impacts the 2026 Browns season on the field.

Are the Browns aiming to compete following Denzel Ward extension?

This is a tough question to answer for several reasons. The first has to do with the Browns as an organization since 1999.

The only years the Browns openly tried to lose seemed to be the dismal 2016-2017 stretch where the team went 1-31. A clear rebuild was in place and fans knew what they were in for. However, most years the team at least indicates they plan to compete and still struggle mightily.

That appears to be the case in 2026, as Todd Monken is not showing up trying to be a teacher for a long-term rebuild. He is actively deciding between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders at quarterback, focusing on who can help the team the most over any other outside factors.

Thus, it appears the Browns are still aiming to somewhat compete even after the trade of Myles Garrett. Getting Jared Verse in return signaled to fans the trade was about more than simply acquiring draft capital.

Extending Ward makes a loyal veteran star happy and gives him guaranteed money. The final two years on his initial deal featured no guarantees, so it's possible there could have been drama regarding his status this summer if he did not land this extension.

However, it does not necessarily rule out a trade in the upcoming years. His deal resets the cornerback market on an annual basis, but fans know a rising salary cap means his deal may end up being a bargain in a year or two.

Trading Ward before the 2026 season would have openly stated the Browns were solely focused on acquiring assets for 2027. Extending the hometown star helps make the Garrett trade look more like a savvy business move rather than raising the white flag.

Ward being good or even bad on defense likely won't make or break the 2026 season for the Browns. It once again comes down to competent quarterback play to determine if the season will be a success or a failure in Cleveland.