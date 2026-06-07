A Denzel Ward Trade Would Push Browns Fans Over the Edge

If the Cleveland Browns' front office wants to trade Denzel Ward, so be it.

But expecting the fanbase to maintain any level of trust or respect for the organization afterward would be a tough sell.

On Saturday, June 6, Ward addressed the trade involving superstar defensive end Myles Garrett ending up with the Los Angeles Rams.

"I definitely still want to be here," Ward said, per ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. "Myles is a good friend of mine, a great teammate, but things aren't lost. It's Ohio against the world. So people could doubt us, but we're going out there still trying to play our best ball and bring wins to the city."

It's a move that had been discussed for years but never truly seemed realistic. After all, Garrett was drafted by the Browns and appeared destined to spend his entire career in orange and brown.

And that same argument can be made for Ward.

Like the two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Cleveland's lockdown cornerback has been mentioned in trade rumors for years. Whether those conversations have ever gained legitimate traction behind closed doors remains unknown.

However, Garrett's departure and the fact that general manager Andrew Berry ultimately pulled the trigger on the deal proved that no player is untouchable if the return package is compelling enough.

Yet trading Ward would feel different, especially with Garrett gone and off to Los Angeles. For many fans, it could be the straw that breaks the camel's back after years of controversial decisions and roster turnover.

Ward's Impact on Cleveland

Born and raised in Macedonia, Ohio, Ward attended Nordonia High School. While there, he cemented himself as one of the best high school athletes in the state, playing wide receiver and cornerback on the gridiron. He also ran track and played basketball, showing flashes as a dynamic athlete.

He would go on to stay in the state, attending The Ohio State University. Across three years, he flashed tremendous speed and a knack for staying with opposing wideouts. He would record two interceptions, 24 pass deflections and 67 tackles. He was named an All-American in the 2017 campaign, his junior year.

Before he was even drafted by the Browns, he had already demonstrated unwavering loyalty to the state he called home.

And despite the constant drama that has surrounded Cleveland over the past eight years, that commitment has never wavered.

He has launched public efforts such as his Make Them Know Your Name Foundation, helping educate the public on heart health. This honors his late father, Paul, while also spreading awareness of such a prominent issue in today's society. He has also hosted free football camps for local youth in the Cleveland Area, giving back to the community that has supported his journey.

Ward's impact isn't just showcased in his game-changing interceptions and open-field tackles, but also in his care for the city.

Back in 2019, when he first began his community outreach efforts, Ward said that such events were what he had always wanted to do.

"Coming to the NFL, I want to do things off the field as well, and being from Cleveland, it's a great opportunity to give back to my community," Ward said.

Moving on from Ward would be devastating for a defensive unit that is searching for its next veteran leader, while simultaneously also crumbling a pillar in the community.

If the Browns want to scratch another familiar name off their depth chart and pencil in a new, younger one, then go right ahead. But it is hard to imagine that the fanbase that has endured decades of frustrations could continue to stand idly by if one of its franchises' most respected stars is shoved out the door.