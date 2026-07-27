The Needy Browns Position Group Andrew Berry Can't Worry About Until Next Offseason

Everybody knows that despite the training camp competition between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns are still looking for their franchise quarterback.

Even though Browns general manager Andrew Berry did a phenomenal job churning Cleveland’s five-win roster from last offseason, there’s a non-quarterback position on this roster that’s going to have to wait until next year.

The Browns have plenty of draft picks. After trading back-to-back top draft picks and moving on from Myles Garrett for Jared Verse from the Los Angeles Rams plus three draft picks, the Browns are ready to address quarterback in April.

But they’ll also need to address cornerback.

Cleveland’s cornerback depth behind Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell is questionable. And good cornerbacks don’t grow on trees, making this position a difficult dilemma that might just need to wait for next season.

Ward deserves an extension from the Browns. There’s an out in his contract after this season, and he’d be an unrestricted free agent after the 2027 season. There’s currently no guaranteed money left on the deal, after Berry has restructured it a few times.

Trading Ward would be an option for Berry, especially if the Browns don’t get off to a great start. Teams are always desperate for secondary help around the deadline, and Ward is still a top-ranked corner in the sport.

But is a second round pick really worth it? The 29-year-old has stated that he wants to stay in Cleveland, having played high school football at Nordonia and college football at Ohio State.

The Browns extending Ward would signal that their rebuild is almost over, and that’ll be welcomed news for fans and the organization alike.

Campbell had recently signed a new deal with the Jaguars ahead of the cornerback swap that sent Greg Newsome II to Jacksonville. He’s taken care of, but the Browns probably wouldn’t want him to have to be their top-ranked cornerback.

Behind Ward and Campbell are Myles Harden and Myles Bryant, who are competing for Cleveland’s nickelback role. Damarri Mathis and undrafted free agent Michael Coats Jr. could be the other two cornerbacks that make this roster.

As Browns fans gear up for another season, they’ll likely be watching plenty of college football on Saturdays. This upcoming quarterback class is expected to be the real deal, so the Browns and their fans will want to see this crop of quarterbacks every Saturday.

At least the Browns have two very sound starting corners. It's a good enough band-aid for Todd Monken's first year coaching the team.

But watch some college cornerbacks on Saturday as well. Especially the really good ones. Keep an eye on who the top-rated free agent cornerbacks could be next year.

Because there’s a real chance that needy Browns position group will be solved next offseason.