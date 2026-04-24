Cleveland Browns No. 24 Overall Pick KC Concepcion NFL Draft Grade

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry and the rest of Cleveland's front office had a lot to live up to after the overwhelming success of last year's draft class.

From defensive rookie of the year Carson Schwesinger and first-round defensive tackle Mason Graham to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. and running back Quinshon Judkins, last year's rookie class will be a milestone on Berry's résumé for the rest of his career.

With the No. 5 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns selected Mason Graham, a defensive tackle out of Michigan. Graham started all 17 games as a rookie and racked up 49 combined tackles as an interior lineman. This year, Berry swung for the fences when his front office selected one of the most dynamic weapons in the talent pool with the No. 24 pick in 2026 NFL Draft tonight.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Browns go offense again

The Browns have invested so much money, time, and effort into the offensive side of the ball this offseason. From signing offensive linemen Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson to drafting Spencer Fano No. 9 overall after trading down with the Kansas City Chiefs, Berry and the Browns front office are ready to see what an explosive offense in Cleveland looks like.

The Browns selected Texas A&M wide receiver K.C. Concepcion with the No. 24 overall pick. If Concepcion can get past his seven drops throughout his college career (three drops in 2025), than he will be a dynamic weapon in Cleveland's offense. Concepcion can run the entire route tree, can blaze past defenders with speed, and is amazing in the open field after the catch. He's someone Cleveland can comfortably move around the backfield pre-snap in order to try and deceive defenses.

A main goal of this offseason for Andrew Berry has clearly been to maximize the potential of his quarterback room. Berry is making sure quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Deshaun Watson have as many weapons to work with as possible, so they can truly see what they have at the quarterback position.

How Concpecion can be used

Concepcion is in his element when he's returning kicks as well. The main concern for the Aggies receiver has been drops, but he's never muffed a punt or a kick return once in his college career. It could be less of a talent problem or more of a mental hurdle or blockage that needs unclogging. New head coach Todd Monken is an offensive-minded head coach that is going to do everything he can to integrate Concepcion effectively with the rest of the many young weapons inside the Browns locker room.

Browns select Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion with pick No. 24



Shedeur has a new WR1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QdhphHpDjj — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 24, 2026

Standing at 5-foot-11 and just under 200 pounds, expect Concepcion to be a reliable first-down passing option for Cleveland's starting quarterback. Whenever Monken doesn't want to run in between the tackles on a regular first down, Concepcion gives his coaches more freedom to get creative on early downs whether it's through basic receiver screens, short routes, or RPOs.

Look to receivers like Zay Flowers and Tyreek Hill as comparisons for Concepcion. Jerry Jeudy is a specific kind of big-body receiver who can dominate out on the perimeter against traditional corners. Concepcion will be a great compliment to Jeudy, Fannin, the other young Browns receivers, and the cast of dual-threat running backs in Cleveland right now.

Cleveland took care of their line and realized what talent was available at their high first round draft pick of No. 24. K.C. Concepcion is great value considering where they selected a defensive player, but if Cleveland feels Concepcion couldn't wait, receiver was another important need for them to address at some point in the draft. Concepcion has a specific skillset that Cleveland clearly sees significant value in.

Final Grade: A