Secret No. 6 Draft Targets? Documentary Pulls Back Curtain on the Browns’ Top Three

The curtain covering the Cleveland Browns' 2026 NFL Draft was pulled back.

And behind it sits the Browns' intentions with the team's first pick in the draft.

On Sunday, May 3, Browns OnSI Insider Nick Pedone pointed out that in this year's ESPN NFL Draft documentary, Browns general manager Andrew Berry had traded out of the No. 6 spot because three of the front office's top targets were still available.

Going into the organization-altering day, the Browns had wanted one of offensive linemen Spencer Fano and Francis Mauigoa, and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. Each had the immediate ability to impact the roster from day one.

ESPN’s NFL Draft documentary revealed Andrew Berry traded out of No. 6 overall because Spencer Fano, Jordyn Tyson, and Francis Mauigoa were all available and the Browns were guaranteed to get one of those players at No. 9 overall.



As we know, it was Fano over Mauigoa. — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) May 3, 2026

And although they didn't end up with Tyson or Mauigoa, they were able to pick up Fano out of Utah, who many in the organization were still incredibly high on.

“We’re getting the best tackle in this entire draft,” Browns national scout Zach Ayers said in an article done on a behind-the-scenes look into the draft room. “This kid's rare combination of athleticism, quickness, strength, and his ability to excel on pass protection is truly something special. He's an excellent run blocker. He's gritty, he's tough, he’s rangy. And the most important thing: This is the best person in the entire draft. This is one of the highest-character guys I've done in the 10 years I've been on the road.

"And whatever goal or expectation we have of Spencer as a person, his goals and expectations are going to be higher than ours."

Fano is expected to start for the Browns' offensive line by the time Week One rolls around, especially as the team looks to open a new chapter in the trenches following last season's struggles.

The decision to make a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs and move down in the draft allowed them to avoid coming to a verdict on three players, but instead just two. Sometimes, that helps ease the front office's mind and helps keep them from making a brash decision, all while getting extra picks back in return.

From the Chiefs, the Browns were able to secure the No. 74 selection in the third round and the No. 148 pick in the fifth round. Those two ended up being flipped around for different picks later on, giving them further draft capital in both this year and next year's draft.

However, seeing the inner workings of Berry's mindset shows that the Browns weren't just considering talent up front on the line, but also outside the hashes. Fortunately, although the organization wasn't able to land the brother of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson, they did end up with two talented wideouts in Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion.

Different leagues. Same DNA. 🧬🔥



After @ASUFootball star Jordan Tyson became a first-round pick in the @NFL draft, following big brother Jaylon Tyson, a former @CalMBBall star and first-round @NBA draft pick, the two officially became the first siblings ever selected in the… pic.twitter.com/bZy3EVWmtd — NCAA (@NCAA) April 27, 2026

While it would have made for a great storyline in Cleveland sports, this year’s draft class could deliver an even better one down the line: a Super Bowl.