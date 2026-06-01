What’s Really Going On With Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns

The chatter surrounding Myles Garrett’s future with the Cleveland Browns has increased over the last 48 hours.

Monday is June 1, meaning that Garrett’s reworked contract from March can be traded with dead cap charges spread out into the future. That’s why you’re hearing more about Garrett’s future in Cleveland, but bigger changes could be imminent.

Here’s what’s really happening.

What’s real: Garrett can contractually be traded

The Browns reworked Garrett’s contract in March, pushing the date of his option bonuses until one week before the season. Cleveland didn’t gain any cap space flexibility from this restructure, but it allows Browns general manager Andrew Berry to remain aggressive to maximize Garrett’s trade on the open market.

Berry has been steadfast in stating that the Browns aren’t interested in trading Garrett. However, as one of the most aggressive traders in the NFL, it’s possible that Berry has kept an open ear to the potential of a Garrett trade.

Around the NFL trade deadline and NFL Draft, the Browns fielded offers from contending teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams, two organizations that are set to contend for a Super Bowl in 2027.

Garrett’s deal has a no trade clause, meaning that he’ll need to approve any deal before it comes official. The Browns wouldn’t consummate a deal until after 4:01 p.m. Eastern on Monday, so they can spread out Garrett’s dead cap charge.

Garrett hasn’t met the new coaching staff. He suggested former Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. But after the team passed on Schwartz, Garrett hasn’t been in Berea. He might never have to return to Cleveland’s headquarters, especially if a trade is finalized before mandatory veteran camp on June 9.

What’s worth repeating: No deal is in place, and the Browns have repeated that they aren’t trading Garrett

Even though the Browns have a plethora of interested teams, nothing is official yet. Deals fall apart in the NFL all the time.

Berry has repeatedly stated that the team isn’t inclined to move on from Garrett. However, Cleveland’s lack of a solution at quarterback could cause the organization to change their mind.

During Garrett’s trade request last season, he reminded the football universe that the Browns didn’t have a rock solid plan at solving their ongoing quarterback crisis. The team has done very little to address Garrett’s biggest concern. Ironically, moving on from him for multiple first-round draft picks would give them enough draft capital to make a big move for a quarterback while trying to win games in 2026 under first-year head coach Todd Monken.

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