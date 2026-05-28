Let's Try Some Optimism Around the Cleveland Browns for a Change

It’s tremendously early in the preseason process for the Cleveland Browns.

But through five OTA sessions under head coach Todd Monken, there seems to be a serious breath of fresh air in Berea.

There’s no guarantee that the Browns will be significantly better in 2026. Their quarterback position remains unsolved and their best player, Myles Garrett, has yet to have face-to-face interactions with Monken or new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg.

But early in OTAs, you can see that the Browns have already improved.

Last year under former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, star receiver Jerry Jeudy was malcontent. He was standoffish in media sessions with reporters and was captured berating Shedeur Sanders on the sideline as the rookie quarterback struggled to find consistency in a broken offense.

On Wednesday, Jeudy was smiling and laughing with reporters, explaining that “everything” is different about Monken’s offense, spanning from the schemes, concepts and play calling. Jeudy spoke with excitement about rookie wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, who have both made highlight-worthy catches early in OTAs.

Jerry Jeudy says "everything" is different about this Cleveland Browns offense.



"The concepts and everything. Everything is different about his offense. The play calling and the concepts." pic.twitter.com/Od9fPEwhzE — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) May 27, 2026

Jeudy’s renewed attitude is proof that after just five OTA sessions, Monken is installing a culture of belief in his team.

After consecutive seasons with one of the worst offenses in the NFL, the Browns need to grow offensively. Even with a quarterback situation in flux, the Browns added serious playmakers to this offense. Concepcion and Boston have both passed the eye test during the first five practices open to the media. Quinshon Judkins looks fully recovered from the gruesome season-ending leg and ankle injury last season. Harold Fannin Jr. led the team in receiving yards and should be in line for an even bigger role with David Njoku out of the picture.

Pair that with a retooled offensive line anchored by No. 9 overall pick Spencer Fano at left tackle and there’s a serious recipe for the Browns to be a surprise team in 2026.

Last year, the Browns lost a few games they had no business losing, even without an answer at quarterback. In Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, rookie kicker Andre Szmyt botched the game-winning field goal attempt. A few weeks later, Carson Wentz’s Minnesota Vikings marched down the field in London and beat the Browns in a game Cleveland should’ve won.

By the end of the season, Cleveland’s roster was decimated with injuries and less talented teams like the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans defeated the Browns, resulting in Kevin Stefanski being fired.

Right there you have four examples of winnable games on Cleveland’s schedule last year that they lost. The Browns somehow won five games with one of the worst offenses in the history of football because of how stellar Garrett’s defense was.

With even an average offense, even though the Browns don’t have an answer at quarterback, there’s real reason for optimism around this organization because they’re continuing to take steps in the right direction.