Todd Monken Deserves More Credit For Launching Deshaun Watson Career Comeback

After the conclusion of Week 1, many called for Deshaun Watson to be removed as the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns.

Fast-forward three weeks, and the Browns, still led by Watson, have won three consecutive games with fourth-quarter comebacks involved in each. And while the season opener was incredibly disappointing, it can be forgotten, with the Browns now 3-1 and atop the AFC North standings.

"I think in Todd Monken's mind, there's no week to week, month to month, that whole narrative has dissolved the way Monken wanted it to," - @TonyGrossi on Deshaun Watson's job security as QB1. pic.twitter.com/zMfvcafzkb — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 9, 2026

While Watson deserves an awful lot of credit, especially considering he now has 855 yards, a near-70% completion rate and six scores through the air, head coach Todd Monken deserves just as much praise and recognition for helping put him in position to succeed.

Watson is beginning to look like the quarterback Cleveland traded for back in 2022.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices before the game at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monken's Leadership and Belief in His Players

Watson's time in Cleveland hasn't had the greatest storyline surrounding it. He has been suspended, injured, ridiculed by the media and downright hated by the fanbase at times. Questions were asked heading into the 2026 season about whether or not the three-time Pro Bowler could ever be accepted as the starter.

But after working all offseason to beat out second-year signal caller Shedeur Sanders, he got his opportunity to do just that.

It hasn't always been pretty, but Monken has worked closely with Watson to make sure he can routinely improve and continue to stay under center week after week.

Cleveland columnist Terry Pluto echoed such a sentiment recently, adding that the two worked behind the scenes through tough video sessions to ensure Watson would make changes after the Week 1 disaster class.

"After the 34-10 loss to Jacksonville, Monken publicly stood strong with Watson," he wrote on Cleveland.com. "But the week before the game at Tampa, there were some very tough video sessions. I was told it was perhaps some of the 'hardest coaching' he’s had since coming to the Browns."

.@terrypluto credits Deshaun Watson's recent turnaround this season to Todd Monken's "tough love" in film review:



"After the 34-10 loss to Jacksonville, Monken publicly stood strong with Watson. But the week before the game at Tampa, there were some very tough video sessions. I… pic.twitter.com/C4c7OWV66F — SleeperBrowns (@SleeperBrowns) October 5, 2026

Obviously, such extra attention has worked wonders.

Since throwing for a measly 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception against the Jaguars, Watson has 650 yards, five touchdowns and one interception across the last three games. He has also brought his QBR up to a mark of 58.4, which is 18th in the NFL.

His best outing, a Week 2 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he passed for nearly 250 yards and two scores, resulted in high praise from Monken.

"I'm happy for Deshaun," Monken said following the Week 2 win. "I expected improvement and I expect continued improvement. There's a lot of football left in him. He just hasn't played in a while."

Terry Pluto of https://t.co/l4Q3F0Sn4e reveals the turning point behind Deshaun Watson's resurgence, as Todd Monken's tough coaching helped speed up the Browns quarterback's decision-making.



"After the 34-10 loss to Jacksonville, Monken publicly stood strong with Watson. But the… pic.twitter.com/JbQJrqIEAA — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) October 5, 2026

At the time, that somewhat washed over, especially with plenty of other storylines occurring to take the spotlight. Now, though, those words seemed to reflect an important distinction that Monken recognizes: Watson isn't a quarterback who has lost his ability, but rather one who needed time to regain his rhythm and confidence.

Heading into a Week 5 matchup with the New York Jets on the road from MetLife Stadium, a lot of national eyes will be on the Browns.

The big question is: Has this three-game winning streak been a fluke, or is there legitimately something to be excited about in The Land?

And for Watson, he will look to continue silencing the doubts that surround his future in the league. Fortunately, he has Monken and the rest of the team on his side, with the hope that he can continue to lead the team to a fourth straight victory.