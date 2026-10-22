Where the Cleveland Browns Need Help the Most Ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline

As the NFL trade deadline inches closer and closer, all 32 teams are getting ready to make one final push in improving their rosters in order to successfully navigate the second half of the season.

The AFC North-leading Cleveland Browns are no exception and as a matter of fact, they could become one of the teams to watch closely as they might end up investing in the same position group that was at the forefront of their free agency acquisitions over the spring.

As it turns out, the Cleveland Browns offensive line, while showing some improvement in regards to last years’ unmitigated disaster, is still struggling to gel after replacing all five starters for the 2026 season.

While the Browns’ two rookies on the O-Line -- left tackle Spencer Fano and Austin Barber at the right guard -- have been playing decently and Elgton Jekins is among the best pass blocking centers in the league when healthy, the unit has been struggling mightily in the ground game.

Pro Football Reference has the Browns tied for the fourth worst average yards per rushing attempt before the first contact at just 2.0, and having no ground game has really handicapped Cleveland’s offense, including the play-action phase.

Back in early March, the Browns finalized a trade for Tytus Howard with the Texans, giving up a fifth round pick, and subsequently extending his deal for three years and $63 million to play right tackle. So far, Howard leads the league in false start penalties (5) and is just one flag away from co-leading the league in that department, regardless of position or infraction.

A few days after the Howard deal, the Browns agreed to sign free agent Zion Johnson from the Chargers for three years and $49.5 million to plug in at left guard, which is future Hall of Famer Joel Bitonio’s former spot. While he has shown some improvement over the weeks in pass protection, he’s still struggling to get some push on running plays through the middle.

Likewise, Jenkins was signed as a free agent through a two-year $24 million deal. And Teven Jenkins was re-signed to the tune of one year and $5 million, hoping he could retain the right guard job before a back injury in the summer opened the door for Barber to take the spot, one he will not relinquish in the near future -- unless he changes position. More on that, below.

As a unit, ESPN Analytics has the Browns ranked 27th in pass block win rate and 24th in run block win rate after six games. And according to PFF’s grades, every single one of these three veterans is ranked much higher in pass protection than run blocking, with Elgton Jenkins’ discrepancy being truly noteworthy.

Something needs to change in the trenches for the Browns offense.

Who could be on the Browns radar as a trade target?

The most intriguing name could be Quenton Nelson, a future Hall of Famer who’s on the last year of his current deal. At 30 years-old, he’s not quite what he used to be, but he’s plenty good enough to anchor an offensive line.

With the Colts recently dismissing general manager Chris Ballard, this team is likely looking at a rebuild, and accumulating draft capital should be a priority. Nelson likely won’t fetch much due to his age and a 10 million cap hit for 2026, but Cleveland could fit that number under its cap if interested. Nelson could then take the left side, move Johnson to the right, and have Barber kick out to right tackle, which should be his position for the future anyway.

A much more affordable option would be the Eagles’ Landon Dickerson, after Philly saw Superstar right tackle Lane Johnson retire and then sent starting center Cam Jurgens away via trade. Dickerson has been hurt, but he’s still a better left guard than Johnson, and like Elgton Jenkins, has plenty of experience at center. Perhaps he could take over in the middle and send Jenkins to left guard, or take left guard and move the rest of the pieces as described above.

Finally, the Bucs’ Ben Bredeson is another interior lineman who could be available before the deadline. Like in Dickerson’s case, he’s a left guard with some flexibility to play center. And, he has no more guaranteed money left on his current deal, so that could help grease the skids towards a projected deal.

Of course, Cleveland has some internal options too. Dawand Jones could be tried at right tackle or right guard, kicking Barber out to tackle. KT Leveston showed some promise at guard, too, during the preseason after a very rough 2025 playing tackle.

The point is that this unit needs to get better, quickly. They need to overcome a lack of explosiveness from the backfield in the ground game, and a quarterback who loves to hold on to the ball really long, leading to sacks. This unit is better than last years’ patchwork line, but by no means should the Browns consider themselves done in the trenches.