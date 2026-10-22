Why the Browns Should Be Active at the Trade Deadline

Before the 2026 NFL Season began, nobody thought the Cleveland Browns would be 4-2 after the first six weeks.

However, given the start they have had, the Browns should definitely be interested in becoming buyers at the trade deadline to fill some holes in the roster.

Here's why the Browns should make some calls and what they should be looking out for.

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns kicker Andre Szmyt (25) kicks the game winning field goal on a hold from punter Corey Bojorquez (13) in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strength of Schedule

If there is a year to take advantage of the road map to the playoffs, it is this season.

Not only do the Browns have the easiest strength of schedule, but they also get an entire month without having to travel.

For the rest of the season, the Browns will face opponents such as the 1-5 Tennessee Titans, 2-4 New Orleans Saints, 2-4 Houston Texans, and 2-4 Atlanta Falcons.

From weeks 10-14, Cleveland gets to play one home game, go on a bye week, and come out of it playing the next three at home as well.

If there's a year where the schedule is in your favor, it is this one. That said, a couple of trades in order to help secure more wins would be a good move for the organization.

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gestures from the line of scrimmage in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deshaun Watson

Since trading for him back in 2022, Deshaun Watson has either not been healthy, not played well, or at times both.

This season, it feels like the stars are aligning and the Browns are actually getting the play they want out of the guy they traded for.

Once again, a couple of trades for some offensive pieces may set the Browns and Deshaun Watson up for further success going down the stretch of the year.

Detroit Lions tight end Sam Laporta (87) breaks a tackle from Cardinals defensive back Wydett Williams Jr. (31) Arizona Cardinals during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trade Targets

So we know the Browns should try to call up some other teams to talk about trades, but who should they go after, and what should they give up?

At the moment, Cleveland desperately needs help with their offensive line. Additionally, some secondary depth could be useful with the recent injury to Grant Delpit.

In the 2027 NFL Draft, the Browns currently have 11 picks available to use. Out of those, they have two first-rounders, 3 fourth rounds, and numerous late-round picks that may get used if the right trade is there.

Sep 15, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) runs onto the field before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Historically, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry has done a fantastic job of buying low on players with high upside. We saw him do it twice in the wide receiver room with Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy.

Maybe there is a couple of offensive lineman who aren't playing well with their current team and simply need a change of scenery? One of those late-round picks could get sent in return for a guy like that.

Now, if the Browns really want to make a splash, they could go after a guy like Sam LaPorta from Detroit, who has had some poor contract negotiations with the Lions in the past few weeks.

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse (8) and safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrate after a play against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Final Thoughts

If there's going to be a year to make some moves, it's 2026.

With the wins the Browns have managed to pull off so far, combined with the favorable schedule, the road to the playoffs is much easier than in years past.

Don't be surprised if you see the Browns sending picks away for some players here in a few weeks, before the trade deadline.