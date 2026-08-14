Why Jared Verse Could Be in Line for a Huge Debut Season With the Browns

The moment the Browns acquired Jared Verse in a trade that sent Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, the Dawg Pound quickly had their eyes set on what the new Browns' defensive end could bring to the team, both in the near future and long term.

So have many NFL analysts. Although Cleveland traded away one of the best defensive players in franchise history, many believe that it was a smart trade for the Browns given their current state. Cleveland not only added a young, up-and-coming defensive end who has already proven he could be elite, but also acquired a first-round pick from the Rams in the deal.

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger is the latest analyst to praise Verse, saying that he will have a "monster year" this season.

"Just watch out for the year Jared Verse has." @BaldyNFL has eyes on Jared Verse 👀 pic.twitter.com/URzXHMUryu — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 12, 2026

"Jared Verse is a stud," Baldinger said on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. "He's going to have a monster year in Cleveland. Now he's not Myles Garrett – nobody else is – but I would say, just watch out for the year Jared Verse has."

A first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Verse made an immediate impact for the Rams throughout his first two seasons in the league. The two-time Pro Bowler racked up 66 tackles (11 tackles for loss), 4.5 sacks, 18 quarterback hits, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 17 games (16 starts) as a rookie. In two postseason games, he had six tackles (3.0 TFL), and recovered a fumble for a 57-yard touchdown.

He was named the 2024 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year following his first season in the NFL.

Then, in his second season, Verse totaled 58 tackles (11 TFL), 7.5 sacks, 27 quarterback hits, one pass breakup, and three forced fumbles in 17 starts.

Now, in Cleveland, he will lead a young Browns' defensive front and core on defense.

Ranked No. 35 in the NFL Top 100 Players list of 2026, an annual ranking based on a leaguewide poll of players.

Verse already leading by example

In his first training camp in Berea, Verse has quickly become a vocal leader, while also leading by example, all while continuing to showcase his elite talent as a player.

"Guys that are wired like him it doesn't take long for guys to listen, because they're all about work," head coach Todd Monken said. "But guys who come and work and are serious about their job, who developed themselves from Albany to Florida State to Defensive Rookie of the Year, then Pro Bowl — that's impressive. He has skill, but he's a self-made player, man. He's a relentless guy. So, it's pretty easy, the way he carries himself, for guys to listen."

Not only has Verse already become one of the team's most vocal leaders, but he has routinely gotten into it with rookie left tackle Spencer Fano, iimproving both players, all while the pair hug it out at the end of practice.

#Browns Todd Monken on Jared Verse helping No. 9 pick Spencer Fano after practice. High, high praise here: pic.twitter.com/9SpyE10iqR — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 5, 2026

Garrett will surely be missed, especially by fans, but Verse has already proven to be a special young talent and teammate. And the 25-year-old is just scratching the surface of his potential as he enters his third NFL season.