Why Missing Out on Brendan Sorsby May Not Be a Problem for the Browns

Brendan Sorsby.

A name that seemingly all of Cleveland wants to talk about.

In early June, news broke that Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby was going to enter the NFL supplemental draft ahead of the 2026 season in hopes of taking his talents to the next level of the sport.

Such a decision came after he admitted to placing bets while being an NCAA athlete. Initially being deemed ineligible to play college ball next season, he attempted to work his way through the court system and receive a temporary injunction to play, which he would eventually receive. However, national backlash resulted in his decision to try to jump to the NFL.

While the Cleveland Browns have been thrown around as a potential fit for the talented dual-threat quarterback, with the current options already on the roster, they should steer clear.

The Bidding Will Be Too High

If the league grants Sorsby permission to enter the Supplemental Draft, teams will have the opportunity to submit bids once the draft order is finalized.

These bids are placed in the form of draft picks, with teams tossing out any of their 2027 picks. The higher the pick, the more likely that they would be able to outbid others and end up taking home Sorsby.

For perspective, the last quarterback taken was Ohio State's Terrelle Pryor back in 2011. He was bid on with a third-round pick from the Oakland Raiders. A year later, in 2012, the Browns bid a second-rounder on wideout Josh Gordon.

With those two values considered, Sorsby, who threw for 5,600 yards and 45 touchdowns across the last two campaigns, would likely garner a second or third rounder with his upside for a rebuilding squad considered.

While Cleveland certainly has the draft capital and assets to make a competitive offer for the former Cincinnati standout, they should steer clear. Saving their picks to address areas of need next season makes a lot more sense than adding a fifth quarterback into an already packed room.

The Browns have spent all offseason working with Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders to establish the team's next starter, and bringing in Sorsby would just complicate things further. Unless they believe that he is a clear-cut future star, surrendering a top pick in next year's draft is difficult to justify.

Browns Must End the Distractions and Trust Their Homegrown Talent

Sorsby brings a lot of baggage with him.

Yes, that is something that Cleveland has gotten used to over the years. As of recent, the organization has started to trend in the right direction.

The front office moved on from several veterans who were blocking opportunities for younger players, traded future Hall of Famer Myles Garrett to Los Angeles in exchange for additional draft capital and a young star and focused on addressing positional needs in the 2026 NFL Draft rather than selecting another quarterback early.

Besides Watson, who has seemingly turned a new leaf since coming to Cleveland, there really are no other distractions on the roster. The group of guys the front office has put together looks sharp.

Deciding to bring in Sorsby adds a new negative light to the team that they were just starting to shake.

The Browns’ ongoing competition between Watson and Sanders should remain the organization’s primary focus, especially given the investments made in both players. If Watson emerges as the starter, the front office can justify the lucrative contract they committed to years ago. If Sanders takes over as the top option, it would validate last season’s decision to move on from multiple quarterbacks and signal a willingness to let a fifth-round pick take the reins.

And behind those two also sit Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green, two youngsters who remain raw and unpolished.

Would it be entertaining to take Sorsby? Of course. But if the Browns want to be serious about what they have already begun building, sticking to the race they already started should be of utmost priority.

With Sorsby's value, talent and long-term gambling habits uncertain, Cleveland should sit back, put their legs up and watch what happens, not join the fun when the supplemental draft comes around the bend.