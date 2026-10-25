Why Not Another? Browns Kicker Andre Szmyt Comes Up Clutch in Win Over Titans

The Cleveland Browns just keep getting the job done.

On Sunday, Oct. 25, the Browns improved to 5-2 on the 2026 campaign, beating the Tennessee Titans on the road from Nissan Stadium 27-24, with a game-winning field goal from kicker Andre Szmyt being the difference maker.

Sunday marked the fifth time this season the Browns have won on a game-winning drive led by quarterback Deshaun Watson, and the third time that Szmyt has been the hero.

This is also Andre Szmyt’s fifth career game-tying or go-ahead FG in the final two minutes, passing Dustin Hopkins (4) for second most by a Browns kicker this century (behind Phil Dawson, 10) [via ESPN Research] https://t.co/nFm1w83K0j — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 25, 2026

"We got to give the fans something to watch and enjoy. It boosts the NFL ratings, so I know they loving that," Browns Pro Bowl defensive back Denzel Ward said at the conclusion of the game.

Ward also played a major part in the victory, snagging his second interception of the season and 20th in his illustrious career. He also finished with two tackles.

While Ward obviously put it a great way, there were others who echoed his sentiment and shed more light onto the Browns' fifth win of the campaign. Here are three must-hear quotes following the victory:

Todd Monken Loves What He Is Seeing

Oct 25, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken watches game play against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, wins are going to be wins.

But even though the Browns didn't look the prettiest on Sunday, Monken reiterated that these games haven't looked the same. Whether it's a win or a loss, the Browns are making improvements across the board in different areas.

It would be nice to see the Browns play a clean, near-perfect game, but sometimes you take what you can get.

"That was a fun one," Monken said postgame. "Never looks the same but feels the same."

Browns coach Todd Monken: “That was a fun one. Never looks the same but feels the same.” pic.twitter.com/foodG7IzNx — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 25, 2026

KC Concepcion Receives High Praise

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) is forced out of bounds by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monken wasn't going to let KC Concepcion's incredible game go unnoticed.

The rookie finished with eight receptions on 10 targets, going for 129 yards. He averaged 16.1 yards per reception, consistently getting involved in the Browns' offense from the start.

He also tacked on three carries for 23 yards on the ground.

Postgame, Monken complimented Concepcion.

“Real dude, man. He's a real dude," he said. "Coming out of the draft, everyone said that about him. When you visit him and you're around him, like, he's diligent, he's humble, competitive, got unbelievable fight."

Todd Monken on KC Concepcion (career-high 152 scrimmage yards): “He’s a real dude.” — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 25, 2026

The thoughts from Monken were echoed by Concepcion himself, as he would go on to share that he believed Sunday would be his breakout game.

"I enter every week expecting to have a game like this," he said. "This week it was my breakout game, so I just can't wait to keep stacking weeks."

On the campaign, he now has 30 receptions for 315 yards. He has yet to find the endzone, but if Sunday can be repeated at all down the line, that certainly will change.

Deshaun Watson Doesn't Think the Browns Are Done Here

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates his touchdown during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Watson finished Sunday's game with a whopping 308 yards through the air on 36 attempts, completing 25 of them in the process. He averaged 8.6 yards per reception, while also throwing one interception.

Besides his lone blemish that came in the first, he had a great game.

However, while the Browns are up to five wins, he doesn't think the team is done just yet.

"We haven't even reached our peak," Watson said postgame.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson: “We haven’t even reached our peak.” — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 25, 2026

The Browns will look to remain atop the AFC North this coming weekend when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second time this season.

The two sides will collide on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 1:00 p.m. EST from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.