Where's the Extension? Browns' Andre Szmyt Deserves One After Game-Winner vs. Ravens

The Cleveland Browns have one of the league's best kickers under contract.

Yet, the 28-year-old, Andre Szmyt, sits on just a one-year, $1.015 million deal.

On Sunday, Oct. 18, Szmyt added to an already impressive resume that he has built up over the last two seasons, smacking through a 37-yard field goal to walk off the Baltimore Ravens at home, 13-10. His game-winner was his second made field goal of the day, with his first being a 48-yard attempt.

Leading him down the field to give the Browns the win was starter Deshaun Watson, who has routinely put Szmyt in positions to help propel the team to a win.

This season, Szmyt has made 12 kicks on 13 attempts, making him one of the more consistent legs in the league.

Now, especially after Sunday, would be the perfect time for the Browns' front office to reward the second-year pro.

Nobody is asking them to give him a four-year deal or break the bank, but extending him for another year would at least give him more comfort. Such a decision would also show loyalty from the organization.

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns kicker Andre Szmyt (25) after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Near Record-Breaking Consistency

Szmyt walked into Sunday's outing against the Ravens needing just five made field goals to tie the franchise record for the most consecutive field goals made. He had 24; Browns legend Phil Dawson had 29.

He would start off the day making his first kick, an attempt from 48 yards, but would later go on to miss one from the same distance, thus ending his chance at breaking Dawson's record.

Just four kicks back from tying the record at a mark of 25, though, Szmyt showed remarkable consistency. He now sits third in the Browns' all-time rankings in consecutive made field goals.

Clutch Genes

Routinely, Szmyt has been called upon to make a kick to give the Browns the lead or tie the game.

Across the past two seasons, he has had four game-winning kicks, two of which have been in the last three weeks. He walked off the Pittsburgh Steelers just a few weeks ago during a Thursday Night Football showdown, giving the Browns a 27-24 edge.

The best part, too, is that Szmyt isn't afraid of situations like that. He understands the pressure, but welcomes the opportunity.

"No, it doesn't; it's exciting," he said following Sunday's game-winner. "It's a love-hate feeling when you go out there for it. It's obviously a lot of pressure, but that's what we train for; that's what we prepare for. You want to be in those situations, walking it off."

Caught up with Andre Szmyt in the locker room after hitting the game-winning, walk-off field goal in the #Browns 13-10 victory over the Ravens.



Asked him if it ever gets old. I'm sure you can guess the answer.



"No, it doesn't; it's exciting. It's a love-hate feeling when you go… pic.twitter.com/E5vY6Ne6Zh — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 18, 2026

They Haven't Been Able To Find Anyone Else

And while Szmyt being as good as he is justifies a contract extension on its own, the fact that the Browns have struggled to find a consistent leg over the last few seasons does as well.

Since Dawson left the team way back before the 2013 season, the team has shuffled through kickers left and right. Back in the 2022 NFL Draft, the front office even tried to land the future at the position with a fourth-round pick. Ultimately, it didn't end up working out.

Finally, it seems like they have a long-term option.

Why risk the chance of him leaving in the offseason?

While the Browns have been cheap in recent years, mainly due to the contractual obligation following the trade for Watson, it feels hard to imagine the front office will ignore just how impactful Szmyt has been over the course of the last two seasons.

Returning to the gridiron on Sunday, Oct. 25, the Browns and Szmyt will look to continue chasing the top spot in the AFC North as they take on the Tennessee Titans on the road in Nashville.

The two sides will collide at 1:00 p.m. EST.