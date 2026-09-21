Deshaun Watson Tells Todd Monken 'Trust Me' Then Delivers for Browns

Deshaun Watson waited nearly two years for this opportunity. When it finally arrived, the Browns quarterback wanted the football in his hands, and he came through for Cleveland.

“I’m right where I’m supposed to be,” Watson said following Cleveland’s 23–19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “I leave my journey in God’s hands, keep working hard and keep pushing forward, and let the outcome be the outcome.”

Watson completed 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added 22 yards on seven rushing attempts as Cleveland evened its record at 1–1.

The statistics tell only part of the story. Cleveland’s running game produced just 44 yards on 23 carries, leaving Watson to move the offense against a Tampa Bay defense determined to pressure him.

Instead of waiting for someone else to provide the spark, Watson approached head coach and play-caller Todd Monken at halftime with a direct message.

Watson asked Monken to trust him

“I told Monk at halftime just to trust me with the ball in my hands and let me go out there and operate,” Watson said. “Let him scheme it up, call the plays, and I’m going to trust his mindset. Let’s go execute.”

Cleveland adjusted after Tampa Bay began crowding the line of scrimmage and attacking the Browns’ heavy offensive packages. Watson moved into the shotgun, distributed the football quickly and forced the Buccaneers to defend the entire field.

“We got in the gun and started operating from there and letting our receivers work, getting the ball out quick and making them go side to side,” Watson said. “I think that helped us out.”

Denzel Boston became Watson’s biggest downfield weapon, catching five passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. His 55-yard reception was Cleveland’s longest offensive play of the game. Harold Fannin Jr. added five catches for 54 yards, while KC Concepcion caught all six balls thrown his way.

Blake Whiteheart caught Watson’s other touchdown pass, a 17-yard connection.

“Once they adjust, we adjust,” Watson said. “It’s just like boxing. You just keep going pound and pound until somebody gives up, and we got the last one.”

Watson says he is healthy and ready

Watson’s performance came after two years of questions about his health, availability and future in Cleveland. It also followed a statistically solid but otherwise dismal performance in Jacksonville. His answer after the victory was simple on that he feels increasingly comfortable and wants more responsibility.

“Every week I’m getting more confident and more comfortable with myself,” Watson said. “Like I told Monk and I told the team, I feel good. I’m healthy. I trust the work that I put in these last two years.”

Watson and Monken did not agree on everything during the week. Watson acknowledged that the two “went head-to-head a couple times,” but presented those exchanges as part of a growing relationship rather than an ongoing feud.

“Our relationship, it continues to grow every day,” Watson said. “The more we talk, the more we’re around each other, the more we go through certain situations, we’re going to build that.”

“You’re going to have some ups and downs. You’re going to go back and forth. You’re going to agree to disagree, but at the end of the day, we love each other. We’ve got respect for each other, and that’s what matters.”

The Browns still have work to do, especially on the ground. But on a day when Cleveland averaged only 1.9 yards per rushing attempt, Watson provided the offense the Browns needed.

“If you’ve got to put the ball in my hands, I’m ready for it,” Watson said. “Whatever we’ve got to do to make the team win and keep the drives moving, I’m ready for it.”