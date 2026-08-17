Albert Breer Empties His Steelers Notebook From Training Camp

LATROBE, Pa.­ — I always like going to St. Vincent for training camp. Unfortunately, on my 19th stop, the weather screwed things up and the Steelers broke camp a day early to head back to Pittsburgh. I still got you covered, though.

• It’s pretty well-established where Aaron Rodgers is at this point in his career. He’s 42, so naturally, he’s not moving like he once did. But he can still sling it and see the game at an incredibly high level, and he has given Mike McCarthy a guy in the locker room who has encyclopedic knowledge of his program and offense. What has really impressed the staff, though, has been his work with young quarterbacks Will Howard and Drew Allar.

Allar, of course, had a big night against the Packers on Thursday, and that’s simply a carryover from a better-than-expected first spring and summer as a pro for the Penn State product, who has a ton of physical ability. The game didn’t seem too fast for him, and the adjustments the coaches have made to his footwork have taken hold, giving the team hope that Allar could grow into a starting quarterback down the line. For now, as a third-round pick, he has a roster spot. The bigger discussion here will be whether Howard’s ready to be the backup, which could make veteran Mason Rudolph expendable. If the team deems having Rudolph too important, then keeping Howard would mean having four quarterbacks on the roster, which is what the Steelers are sorting through now.

• Elsewhere on offense, the depth at the skill spots has grown. Roman Wilson, who is in his third year, has shown the versatility to play all three receiver spots, which is a big deal in McCarthy’s offense, and he’s running routes with confidence, burst and an ability to separate. With DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. dealing with injuries, Wilson has had a shot to show what he can do. And rookie second-rounder Germie Bernard would be the fourth guy behind those three if the season started today; as an intermediate receiver with physicality and strength, he’s sharp enough to win on option routes. Most importantly, Wilson has earned Rodgers’s trust and Bernard is getting there.

At tight end, Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington are performing as expected, with Freiermuth capable of controlling the middle of the field and Washington a big-time presence in the run game. And Rico Dowdle and Jaylen Warren will be used in tandem—it’s not as important who starts here—out of the backfield. The third running back might be the biggest question at any of these positions, with the hope that Kaleb Johnson comes around (he’s battling Travis Homer, among others).

• The left side of the offensive line is set, with Troy Fautanu, Mason McCormick and Zach Frazier comprising a smart, tough and physical trio. The right side is more problematic. The good news is there are options. At right guard, Spencer Anderson has done a good job. He’s smart and can be at least a stopgap until rookie Gennings Dunker, who’s starting to ascend, is ready. And at right tackle, Dylan Cook is the guy for now, with Broderick Jones coming back from a really challenging neck injury and first-rounder Max Iheanachor nicked up. For what it’s worth, the rookie has flashed, and there’s an expectation that he’ll be ready to start at some point this year, but he has to prove he can stay on the field first.

• Defensively, the veteran makeup of the group is perfect for DC Patrick Graham, whose scheme is multiple and complex. T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward have taken to Graham right away with their high football IQ, and Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson have impressed the new play-caller with their ability to lead and communicate, which will help make the defense flexible before the snap.

New Steelers defensive coordinator Patrick Graham (right) has an experienced group to work with. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The depth and size on the defensive front have caught everyone's attention. Former first-rounder Derrick Harmon’s talent has stood out, as has his coachability, where a breakout second season is on the table, and Heyward and Keeanu Benton look like bedrocks for Graham’s system already. And if you want a sleeper to file away, German import Julius Welschof has turned heads with his size, strength and length on the edge. It’ll be tough to find snaps for him behind Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer, but the staff is eager to keep developing him.

• Finally, a veteran secondary should give Graham options, with Jalen Ramsey, who will play the star (or nickel) spot, and DeShon Elliott showing an ability to command things on the back end, and pros Jamel Dean and Joey Porter Jr. on hand.

But the guy to watch here might actually be Asante Samuel Jr., who has made a real bid to start after battling injuries the past few years. His work ethic, ball skills and instincts are all there. And, yes, if you add all this up on defense, there is age (as there is on offense), meaning the development of young players such as rookies Gabriel Rubio (a defensive lineman from Notre Dame) and Robert Spears-Jennings (a safety from Oklahoma) could be key.