How Many More Wins Can We Expect from the Browns after Week 6?
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So far in 2026, the Cleveland Browns have surprised many people. Quite frankly, even Browns fans themselves thought they were in for another 3-4-win season that sets them up for yet another high draft pick in 2027.
However, head coach Todd Monken has turned the team around in just his first season. Through six weeks, they have been winners four times already.
At this pace, the Browns can make the playoffs. But how far can the Browns really go? Let's take a look at the remainder of the season for Cleveland by breaking it down into three segments.
Weeks 7-9: Grind it out on the road
Starting with the Titans matchup, the Browns are set for three straight road games.
- Week 7: at Tennessee Titans
- Week 8: at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 9: at New Orleans Saints
Realistically, the Browns need to try and win two out of three games here. Of course, it would be nice to win all three, winning in Pittsburgh has not been historically easy for the Browns.
As for the Titans and Saints matchups, these are two games the Browns need to make sure they win. Credit to New Orleans and Tennessee, but going into each matchup, the Browns are the better team.
Let's say the Browns hypothetically win two out of three. That would put their record at 6-3 before heading into the best part of their schedule.
Weeks 10-14: The Home Stand
After New Orleans, the Browns are set up for success being at home for five straight weeks.
- Week 10: vs. Houston Texans
- Week 11: Bye Week
- Week 12: vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 13: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 14: vs. Atlanta Falcons
Starting off against the Texans, this is a tough game. CJ Stroud is playing some of his best football and their defense is a top unit in the league. However, this is still weeks away, and you never know what will change by then.
After Week 10, the Browns got lucky with a later bye week this season. Coming out of it, you get the Raiders, Bengals, and Falcons.
Against Las Vegas, the Browns should be able to shut down the Raider offense and put some points on the board against their defense. While it may be close, this is one the Browns need to win.
Following that game, the Bengals come to town for the first battle of Ohio in 2026. If they beat the Raiders, maybe some momentum can carry over to what will be a crucial divisional matchup.
Then, the game with the biggest storyline. The Atlanta Falcons, led by former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, come to play in Week 14. Simply put, the Browns MUST win this one.
Going back to our hypotheticals, let's say the Browns go 2-2 in this stretch. 8-5 would most likely put them somewhere in contention for a wildcard spot, making the final four weeks the biggest yet.
Weeks 15-18: Playoff Push
Hopefully, the Browns learned what needs to change to win in MetLife Stadium. That's where they will play for the second time this season when they travel to take on the New York Giants.
- Week 15: at New York Giants
- Week 16: at Baltimore Ravens
- Week 17: vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Week 18: at Cincinnati Bengals
Let's say the Browns can get a huge win in Week 15 against the Giants. That leads them straight into their second Ravens matchup the following week.
Something that is pretty clear with the AFC North is that home games give each team an incredible boost. The Browns will most likely struggle in both late divisional games against the Ravens and Bengals.
If the Browns drop one in Baltimore, they then play their final home game against the Colts. Who knows what the season will look like by then, but there could be a serious chance that with a win against Indianapolis, Week 18 in Cincinatti is a potential game for the division title.
Regardless of division, let's say the Browns once again go 2-2 dropping both AFC North matchups. Our hypothetical record is now 10-7, which may be enough to sneak into the playoffs.
Final Thoughts
Overall, the road to making the postseason for the first time since 2023 is not horrible on paper.
The important thing for Cleveland is to keep their focus on one game at a time, and keep stacking up wins.
For the NFL's second-youngest team, learning how to win going forward is what matters the most.
Louis Timura is a student sports broadcaster and content creator. He currently attends Ashland University while pursuing a degree in Digital Media Production.