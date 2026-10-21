How Many More Wins Can We Expect from the Browns after Week 6?

So far in 2026, the Cleveland Browns have surprised many people. Quite frankly, even Browns fans themselves thought they were in for another 3-4-win season that sets them up for yet another high draft pick in 2027.

However, head coach Todd Monken has turned the team around in just his first season. Through six weeks, they have been winners four times already.

At this pace, the Browns can make the playoffs. But how far can the Browns really go? Let's take a look at the remainder of the season for Cleveland by breaking it down into three segments.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to pass against New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weeks 7-9: Grind it out on the road

Starting with the Titans matchup, the Browns are set for three straight road games.

Week 7: at Tennessee Titans

Week 8: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 9: at New Orleans Saints

Realistically, the Browns need to try and win two out of three games here. Of course, it would be nice to win all three, winning in Pittsburgh has not been historically easy for the Browns.

As for the Titans and Saints matchups, these are two games the Browns need to make sure they win. Credit to New Orleans and Tennessee, but going into each matchup, the Browns are the better team.

Let's say the Browns hypothetically win two out of three. That would put their record at 6-3 before heading into the best part of their schedule.

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weeks 10-14: The Home Stand

After New Orleans, the Browns are set up for success being at home for five straight weeks.

Week 10: vs. Houston Texans

Week 11: Bye Week

Week 12: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 13: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 14: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Starting off against the Texans, this is a tough game. CJ Stroud is playing some of his best football and their defense is a top unit in the league. However, this is still weeks away, and you never know what will change by then.

After Week 10, the Browns got lucky with a later bye week this season. Coming out of it, you get the Raiders, Bengals, and Falcons.

Against Las Vegas, the Browns should be able to shut down the Raider offense and put some points on the board against their defense. While it may be close, this is one the Browns need to win.

Your first place 4-2 #Browns' upcoming schedule:



Week 7 @ Titans (1-5)

Week 8 @ Steelers (4-2)

Week 9 @ Saints (2-4)

Week 10 vs. Texans (2-4)

Week 11 BYE

Week 12 vs. Raiders (3-3)#DawgPound — SleeperBrowns (@SleeperBrowns) October 19, 2026

Following that game, the Bengals come to town for the first battle of Ohio in 2026. If they beat the Raiders, maybe some momentum can carry over to what will be a crucial divisional matchup.

Then, the game with the biggest storyline. The Atlanta Falcons, led by former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, come to play in Week 14. Simply put, the Browns MUST win this one.

Going back to our hypotheticals, let's say the Browns go 2-2 in this stretch. 8-5 would most likely put them somewhere in contention for a wildcard spot, making the final four weeks the biggest yet.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) reacts against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weeks 15-18: Playoff Push

Hopefully, the Browns learned what needs to change to win in MetLife Stadium. That's where they will play for the second time this season when they travel to take on the New York Giants.

Week 15: at New York Giants

Week 16: at Baltimore Ravens

Week 17: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 18: at Cincinnati Bengals

Let's say the Browns can get a huge win in Week 15 against the Giants. That leads them straight into their second Ravens matchup the following week.

Something that is pretty clear with the AFC North is that home games give each team an incredible boost. The Browns will most likely struggle in both late divisional games against the Ravens and Bengals.

If the Browns drop one in Baltimore, they then play their final home game against the Colts. Who knows what the season will look like by then, but there could be a serious chance that with a win against Indianapolis, Week 18 in Cincinatti is a potential game for the division title.

Regardless of division, let's say the Browns once again go 2-2 dropping both AFC North matchups. Our hypothetical record is now 10-7, which may be enough to sneak into the playoffs.

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) is forced out of bounds by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Final Thoughts

Overall, the road to making the postseason for the first time since 2023 is not horrible on paper.

The important thing for Cleveland is to keep their focus on one game at a time, and keep stacking up wins.

For the NFL's second-youngest team, learning how to win going forward is what matters the most.