Cleveland Browns Pregame Show: Browns Vs Cowboys
The Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys matchup is one of the most highly anticipated games in Week 1 around the NFL. Not only are both of these brands huge, but the GOAT, Tom Brady, is broadcasting his first game for Fox.
On the field, this game has the potential to be full of fireworks. When the Browns are on the field, it is going to be a question about Deshaun Watson. The quarterback who seemed to be starting to get comfortable in 2023 had his season put on the shelf in mid-November. He hasn't played a snap of football since then, so how he looks is lingering on the mind of every Browns fan.
The other question mark is how is Cleveland going to block Micah Parsons? As of this story, it appears that James Hudson is going to get the start at the left tackle position and will hold the biggest responsibility at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday.
Cleveland's receiving core has the opportunity to explode on Sunday against a beat-up Dallas secondary. The Cowboys will be starting Trevon Diggs—who is coming off of a torn ACL last season—and rookie fifth-rounder Caelen Carson. The Browns have to take advantage through the air in this matchup.
When Dallas has the football, it is all hands on deck to slow down the league's best passing attack. Dak Prescott is just hours off of his record-breaking contract extension and gearing up to try and lead the league in passing again this year.
The No.1 target for Prescott is CeeDee Lamb. Lamb is a top-five receiver and all of football and has serious gamebreaking ability.
The matchup on Sunday will have the eyes of the nation on it. Whoever shows up will put the league on notice coming out of the first week.