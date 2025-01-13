Report: Browns Interviewing Notable Candidate For Offensive Coordinator
The Cleveland Browns search for a new offensive coordinator continues this week as reports indicate former Saints OC Klint Kubiak is next in line to interview for the job.
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Kubiak's interview is being conducted on Monday in Berea. It's a notable candidate considering his history with head coach Kevin Stefanski.
First and foremost, Kubiak's father, Gary Kubiak is Stefanski's mentor, and the inspiration for the wide zone offense he runs with the Browns. By association, Klint is extremely familiar with the offense as well and has a history of working closely with both his father and Stefanski.
Kubiak made his big break into the NFL in 2013 when he joined the Minnesota Vikings as an offensive quality control coach. Stefanski had been with the Vikings for eight years by the time Kubiak joined the staff, and was a tight ends coach when he arrived. After just two seasons, however, Kubiak took a job at the University of Kansas, and then joined his father's staff as an offensive assistant with the Denver Broncos from 2016.
Despite his father exiting his post as Broncos head coach after the 2016 season, Kubiak stayed on for two more seasons before joining him and Stefanski back in Minnesota in 2019. At that time, Gary Kubiak was serving as an assistant head coach and offensive adviser to Mike Zimmer. Stefanski had also risen the ranks to become the full-time offensive coordinator for the team during that 2019 season, allowing him to work very closely with the Klint who was the team's QB coach.
Since Stefanski left to become the Browns head coach in 2020, Kubiak took over as the team's OC in 2021, before spending time with the Denver Broncos and San Francsico 49ers as a passing game coordinator. As noted, his most recent stop saw him serve as offensive coordinator for the Saints this past season.