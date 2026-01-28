What Todd Monken's Browns Hiring Means for John Harbaugh's Giants OC Position

When John Harbaugh took the Giants head coaching position, it seemed obvious that he would bring his Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken with him to New York to fulfill the same role.

However, at the same time, Monken popped up as a candidate to take over as the Browns head coach. On Wednesday, it was announced that Monken will officially become the HC in Cleveland. This move puts an end to Harbaugh’s plan to hire Monken as his OC in New York as he was the top choice.

So, what does this mean for the Giants and Harbaugh moving forward?

It’s clear Harbaugh has to redirect his focus to find someone new to join him in New York. He’s already brought over a handful of coaches from Baltimore, so finding a completely new person to fill arguably the most important coaching position left in New York will be quite the task.

Whoever the Giants hire to fill the OC position will have the goal of building second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart up within the franchise. Dart started in 14 games last season after the team benched Russell Wilson. He won four games as a starter, but there’s still a lot of room for him to grow as a player. The new OC will likely focus on improving Dart’s game during the 2026 season.

Here’s a look at who else has popped up as a potential candidate for the Giants OC job.

Giants potential offensive coordinator candidates

Davis Webb, Broncos offensive pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach: The Giants requested to speak with Webb on Tuesday along with a couple other teams looking to fill their OC spot. Webb was drafted by the Giants in 2017, but never saw playing time. He spent his final NFL season in New York again, having one start in ‘22. He’s now coming off three seasons working with the Broncos and another young quarterback Bo Nix, who had an incredible 2025 season.

Willie Taggart, Giants running back coach: Harbaugh already brought Taggart over from the Ravens to join his staff in New York in the same position of running backs coach. However, Taggart also interviewed for the OC position with the Giants. The team could potentially look back at him as an option now that Monken isn’t available.

Tee Martin, Ravens quarterbacks coach: Martin worked with Harbaugh for the last three seasons in Baltimore, and he’s still waiting to hear his fate for the 2026 season. He could potentially remain in Baltimore with new head coach Jesse Minter, or Harbaugh could look to hire him in New York. Now that the OC position is available, maybe Harbaugh will consider Martin for the job there.

Greg Roman, former Chargers offensive coordinator: Roman was just fired by Harbaugh’s brother in Los Angeles. But, before his role with the Chargers, Roman worked under Harbaugh in Baltimore as the OC for four seasons. They could potentially reunite in New York now that Roman’s available.

