What Does Browns’ Recent Free Agent Signing Mean for Future of Offensive Line?
The Cleveland Browns made their first splash move of the offseason by signing former Bears’ guard Teven Jenkins to beef up their offensive line.
The details of his deal have not been made public yet and when they are, they are going to tell the entire story about what he is coming to Cleveland to do.
Jenkins is not coming to the Browns just to be a depth piece or a swing guard. This is a player that was a former second round draft pick, he has appeared in 38 games since he was drafted and he graded out as the 18th best guard in football amongst 135 qualifying players.
This guy can play football.
Now this poses the question, what is Cleveland’s next move on the offensive line? The Jenkins signing could mean one of two things.
First, it could actually be a depth piece to bolster a room that has seen so many injuries throughout the past couple of seasons. Specifically, at a position where the Browns have a 12-year vet coming back for what is likely his final season. If this is the case, and the contract numbers bear this out, then it is a home run addition and an unbelievable succession plan for Joel Bitonio.
This signing could also signal the end of the Wyatt Teller era in Cleveland. If Jenkins is coming to Cleveland on a deal with starter money, you can almost guarantee that Teller’s days are numbered.
The former option is the one that seems most likely.
Like many of the Browns’ players, Teller has become a cornerstone of the franchise and a true fan favorite. Cleveland should be hesitant to move him for that reason alone, setting aside the fact that he is still one of the best guards in football. They also paid him $14.8 million on March 15 for being a member of the roster.
If this is a scenario where Jenkins is part of a succession plan for the Browns’ offensive line, then this is a masterclass by Andrew Berry. Teams win football games by dominating up front, and the longer Cleveland can do that, the better off it will be.