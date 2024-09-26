Bryce Young, Andy Dalton Shared Classy Moment in Locker Room After Panthers' Win
Andy Dalton put on one of the best performances of the season for any quarterback in Week 3. The longtime NFL veteran started in place of a benched Bryce Young and completed 26 of 37 passes for 319 yards and three touchdown passes in a 36-22 win over the Raiders in Las Vegas.
After an 0-2 start, it was a pretty exciting game for the Panthers. It was just the franchise's third victory in a calendar year. It was worth celebrating and that's what they did in the locker room after the game.
As Dalton reached the locker room he was greeted by euphoric teammates and the first one to give him a hug was Young.
This is Young doing the right thing. Despite his early season struggles he was still shocked when Dalton replaced him going into Week 3. If the benched 23-year old had been less than thrilled to see his replacement thrive, it would have been understandable, but Young decided to be a good teammate instead. He was there to greet and celebrate with his veteran teammate who has been there since he was drafted.
Who knows how Young's career with turn out, but this was a nice moment and everyone would have understood if Young hadn't been a part of it.