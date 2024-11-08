Buccaneers Make Donation to Family of Fan Killed in Car Accident Before Game Monday
As Tampa Bay Buccaneers backers around the world grieve the death of a young fan, the team is pitching in to help out his family.
The Buccaneers have donated $10,000 to the family of the late Connor Barba, according to a Thursday evening report from Jenna Laine of ESPN. Barba, 18, died Monday in a head-on collision en route to Tampa Bay's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Barba's mother, Megan Barnett—who was seriously injured in the collision—had gifted her son tickets to the game ahead of his birthday. The family is from Norman, Okla., and are avid fans of Buccaneers and ex-Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield.
"My thoughts and prayers go out to Megan and her family as they deal with this heartbreaking loss," Mayfield said in a statement via Laine. "I am honored and humbled knowing that Connor was such a big fan. I would have loved to have met him. As a new parent, this really hits home for me. I realize there are no words that can provide true comfort at a time such as this, but I hope that Megan makes a full recovery and that she draws strength from the outpouring of support she is receiving from around the country."
With heavy hearts, the Buccaneers are scheduled to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.