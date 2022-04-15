Draft expert's 7-round mock draft presents ideal scenario for the Buccaneers

In a daring attempt to satisfy NFL fans around the world, Dane Brugler of the Athletic has taken on the daunting challenge of trying to predict every single selection in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

Yes, that's right, all 262 picks.

You must be able to harness a great deal of patience and focus in order to properly consume such an extensive document, let alone produce it.

So kudos to Dane, for putting in so much time and effort to create this 7-round mock draft. For the rest of you, Bucs fans, in particular, I'll save you some time and energy.

In round one, Brugler has Georgia defensive tackle, Devonte Wyatt, going to the Bucs at 27. This would be a dream scenario for the Buccaneers, as most people (myself included) project Wyatt to be off the board by the time Tampa is on the clock on Thursday, April 28th.

In round two, Brugler has the Bucs selecting Colorado State tight end, Trey McBride. Viewed by most evaluators as the most well-rounded tight end prospect in this year's draft class, while also addressing an obvious position of need for the Buccaneers, this selection makes a ton of sense. Especially with Rob Gronkowski's status still up in the air.

With their third pick in the draft, Brugler has the Bucs selecting offensive guard, Sean Rhyan, from UCLA. Rhyan is a really solid player, and arguably one of the better guards within the second tier of prospects at the position, behind players like Zion Johnson (BC) and Kenyon Green (TX A&M).

In the fourth round, after sliding further than many would have expected, the Bucs are able to grab one of the more electrifying playmakers in the entire draft in Texas A&M running back, Isaiah Spiller.

With the Buccaneers' only remaining picks being in the seventh and final round of the draft, it becomes more of a blind dart-throwing competition to try and project who will end up where. But god bless Dane Brugler because that didn't stop him from trying.

With their first seventh-round selection (248th overall), Brugler has the Bucs taking CB Vincent Gray out of the University of Michigan. With two of the Bucs' projected starting cornerbacks in the final year of their rookie contracts, drafting one at some point in this draft would be a wise decision. Not only that, it also fits the philosophy of head coach Todd Bowles, who has stated on numerous occasions, "you can never have enough corners".

And with their final pick in the entire draft (261), Jason Licht and the Buccaneers pick up Baylon Spector. And no, that's not the name of an intergalactic villain from the next Marvel movie. Baylon Spector is a former standout linebacker at the University of Clemson -- a player who might have a legitimate chance of making the roster if he's able to embrace a role on special teams.

So there you have it. 261 picks broken down into 6 selections for the Buccaneers.

For the record, I absolutely love how this mock draft unfolded for Tampa Bay. If Brugler's predictions were to come to fruition, the Bucs would be adding some serious talent to the roster with their first four picks.

Wyatt, McBride, Rhyan, and Spiller each have the ability to become impact players in their first NFL season, should the right opportunity present itself.

