Projecting the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft

It's been a long road, but we're finally here. It's draft week.

In a matter of days, the National Football League will begin the process of ushering in its next wave of players. Some will become stars. Some will become busts. Some will prove to be truly special.

The same can be said for the teams and the people in charge of making the decisions on their behalf.

The NFL is a make-or-break league, and the NFL Draft is at the core of that reality.

No one knows for sure which players will succeed, and which will fail. This is what makes the concept of the draft so exciting. It's easy to look back on after a few years have passed, and criticize the decisions makers in hindsight. It's much harder to predict what will happen in the future.

So with the 2022 NFL Draft just a few days away, let's try and predict what will happen, before it does.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia

Junfu Han/USA TODAY NETWORK

With each passing day, it appears more and more likely that we could hear Travon Walker's name called by Roger Goodell with the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. In making this selection, Jaguars' General Manager, Trent Baalke, is sticking to his guns—prioritizing the physical traits he has always coveted at the edge rusher position—over the proven production of a player like Aidan Hutchinson. In terms of pure athleticism and physical measurables, Travon Walker’s profile is as tantalizing as it gets. At 6’5”, 272 pounds, with an absurd 35 ½” arm length, Walker’s ceiling is as high as any player in this draft. He is a twitchy athlete with great speed and power. If Baalke does indeed make this selection, it will put a significant amount of pressure on himself, but also on Doug Pederson and the rest of the Jaguars’ coaching staff, who will be tasked with trying to ensure Walker’s immense talent translates into immediate production on the football field.

2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan

Junfu Han/USA TODAY NETWORK

This would be a dream scenario for Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell, and the entire Detroit Lions fanbase. Not only would the Lions be getting a player who spent his entire college career playing just 45 minutes down the I-94 highway from Ford Field, but they would be acquiring a player with the highest floor of any pass rusher in the draft. I think it’s pretty obvious that Aidan Hutchinson represents the kind of pick that would have Dan Campbell giggling like a schoolgirl when turning in the selection card. Hutchinson is a relentless pass rusher with the necessary production, preparation, and commitment to become a high level contributor at the NFL level for a long time. He has more than enough athleticism to get the job done for the Lions, along with the motor, mentality, and work ethic to become the team’s defensive leader for the next decade.

3. Houston Texans: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans have a daunting rebuild ahead of them. Adding a talented prospect like Ekwonu to their offensive line will not only pay immediate dividends by allowing the team to get a clearer evaluation of Davis Mills this season, but it will also help them build for the future. Ekwonu is an absolute mauler in the run game. He's also a player with all the tools needed to develop into an elite pass protector at the NFL level, and potentially, an All-Pro caliber offensive tackle. In the meantime, he has enough versatility to play right tackle, or even guard, while Laramy Tunsil continues to hold down the left side.

4. New York Jets: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kayvon Thibodeaux has been one of the most contentious prospects leading up to the NFL Draft. Once widely predicted to be the first overall pick, questions about his motor and passion for the sport began to arise. I see little to no reason to buy into this slander. Thibodeaux is a powerful and twitchy pass rusher with an explosive first step. Robert Saleh had great success constructing a defense in San Francisco based around talented edge prospects taken early in the draft. I predict he will be eager to try and apply that same formula towards the Jets roster-building process. I guess the bigger question becomes, does GM Joe Douglas agree?

5. New York Giants: Derek Stingley, CB, LSU

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC

With two picks in the top seven, Giants' first year GM, Joe Schoen, has plenty of ammunition to begin adding value to his new team in a way that fits his roster building philosophy. In his first year as an Assistant GM in Buffalo in 2017, the Bills drafted Tredavius White in the first round. Seeing firsthand how valuable a lockdown corner is to the foundation of a quality defense, I wouldn't be surprised to see Schoen invest in the talented cornerback out of LSU with this pick. Despite dealing with a litany of injuries over the past two seasons, Stingley remains one of the most naturally cerebral prospects we've seen at the position in quite some time. He also has all the physical tools and the right mentality to develop into one of the league's best at the position. It may be a surprise for some to see Stingley go off the board before Ahmad Gardner, but I think there are plenty of NFL teams that have Stingley rated as the top CB in the draft... and to be honest, I can't blame them.

6. Carolina Panthers: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Once expected to be the first overall pick in the draft, Evan Neal is tailor made for a long and prosperous career as a bookend left tackle in the NFL. He's a fundamentally sound, disciplined player—which isn't surprising coming out of Nick Saban's program at Alabama. Not only is he mentally prepared, but he's physically imposing, as well. Standing at 6'7", 350 pounds, while still possessing good agility and athleticism, Neal looks more like an action figure than he does an offensive lineman. The Panthers have a lot of pressure on them to win now, so drafting a quarterback here is certainly an option, but I expect Scott Fitterer to take a more poised approach, and select the best offensive tackle on the board. Neal is a plug and play left tackle who's fully prepared to step in and be a highly effective player in the NFL right away.

7. New York Giants: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Cross is the last of the top tier offensive tackles left on the board. After him, there's a significant drop-off in talent. Having already selected Stingley, the Giants are able to nab another elite prospect at another key position with this selection. If Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are ever going to meet their lofty expectations (at least based on where they were drafted), then it has to happen this season. Cross not only provides support to those players in year one, but he helps the Giants reinforce an offensive line unit that is close to being completely rejuvenated. This pick helps for the future too, as it would ensure that a solid foundation is established along the front lines for the next Giants' quarterback, should Daniel Jones be unable to succeed this season.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

There's no doubt that Falcons GM, Terry Fontenot, will have looked long and hard at Malik Willis—a QB prospect who would fit the offense they'll be running with Mariota under center this season—but the Falcons simply have too many holes on their roster. That, combined with the uncertainty surrounding Malik Willis and this quarterback class in general, leads me to believe that Atlanta will opt for one of the best defensive players available. With the emergence of A.J. Terrell as a legitimate CB1 for the Falcons, I think Fontenot would prefer to add some talent to the defensive line. Jermaine Johnson II is more than just an edge rusher, he's an all-around football player. The former ACC DPOY is not just a dynamic pass rusher, with the size, strength, burst and length to put up double-digit sacks in the NFL, but he's also exceptional when it comes to setting the edge, and stopping the run. I'm very high on JJII. In fact, I think there's a good chance he could end up becoming the best edge defender to come out of this class when it's all said and done. At the very least, he would instantly become a cornerstone piece for Atlanta’s defense, and a valuable building block for the future.

9. Seattle Seahawks: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

Similar to most of the teams picking before them, the Seahawks have a variety of different ways they could go with this pick, including quarterback. That said, it's highly unlikely they would have expected a player like Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner to be available here. Following an impeccable career at Cincinnati, a very impressive combine performance, and a spotless track record off the field, Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner has firmly established himself as one of the top prospects in this draft. He has rare size and length for a player with all the movement skills of a smaller corner. He represents a perfect blend of physical ability and natural feel for the position. He’s a hard-nosed player with the potential to become a lockdown corner in the NFL. I see a lot of Richard Sherman when I watch Gardner play, but he’s significantly faster. Speaking of fast, if Gardner is still on the board at #9, Seahawks’ General Manager, Jon Schneider, should sprint the card up to Roger Goodell himself.

10. New York Jets: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Kyle Robertson / USA TODAY NETWORK

Having drawn comparisons to Stefon Diggs for his dynamic style of play, Garrett Wilson is viewed by many as the best wide receiver prospect in this draft. Although I am not one of those people, I do think he would be a fine selection for the Jets as the first receiver to go off the board. The Jets already have a future star at the position in Elijah Moore and an experienced WR3 in Corey Davis. Adding another lethal weapon at the wide receiver position would not only make their offense that much more problematic for opposing defenses, but it would assist the run game while making life that much easier for their talented sophomore quarterback, Zach Wilson.

11. Washington Commanders: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

If you're the Commanders, and Kyle Hamilton is still on the board, you take him. Hamilton is long, strong, athletic, and has an incredible knack for patrolling the back end of a defense. He's got great ball skills, tremendous instincts, he's disciplined, highly intelligent, and he support's the run with force. He really is a blue-chip prospect in every way, and he would be an immediate difference maker for Washington as a rookie. As far as I'm concerned, Kyle Hamilton is a top three overall player in this draft. This would be a steal.

12. Minnesota Vikings: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Trent McDuffie is a polished cornerback prospect with impressive mobility and natural instincts for the position. He's capable of excelling in any defensive scheme, and absolutely has the potential to be a CB1 in the NFL. He's also a player who stands out amongst other corner prospects because of his willingness and ability to tackle. He's not out of control when pursuing ball carriers, he's highly intelligent, cerebral, and very much calculated in terms of when to charge the line of scrimmage. He's efficient in all aspects, but standing at 5'11", he could be susceptible to jump ball scenarios when matched up against big-bodied NFL wide receivers. For a team that needs to add talent to the cornerback position, Minnesota shouldn't think twice about selecting McDuffie in this spot.

13. Houston Texans: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

I don't always buy in to player comparisons, especially those that place lofty expectations onto prospects. That said, when you watch Devin Lloyd play, you absolutely see shades of Darius Leonard. Lloyd's combination of length, athleticism, and an aggressive yet controlled style of play, makes him the ideal mold for a linebacker in today's NFL. Similar to Leonard, he's also got a knack for making splash plays. Despite measuring in at 6'3", 225 pounds, he's still very much adept at defending the pass, which again, is so important for a linebacker in this day and age. Lloyd is much more than just a physical specimen though as he was extremely productive over his four seasons as a Ute. As a Senior, Lloyd graded out as one of the most productive linebackers in recent memory (91.4 – PFF).

14. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's hard to envision a scenario where the Baltimore Ravens pass on the 6’7″, 350 pound defensive tackle from Georgia if he's still on the board. Davis was the brightest star at the NFL Combine this year, and that honestly might be selling him short. He achieved scores in the speed, quickness and vertical testing that most NFL talent evaluators didn’t think was possible for a man his size. The primary criticism of Jordan Davis relates to a desire for him to remain on the field for a higher percentage of snaps. As long as he can stay on the field for the Ravens on 2/3 downs though, he will be a valuable addition to their defensive unit. Not to mention, if there's any team that's going to give Davis the best chance of realizing his potential as a star in the NFL, it's going to be the Baltimore Ravens.

15. Philadelphia Eagles: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

With their first of two picks in the top 20, the Eagles would be wise to address the cornerback position. They could just as easily choose to add a defensive tackle or wide receiver here, but I have them selecting Andrew Booth Jr., a player many feel is a top three CB in this class. Booth has good size, athleticism and ball skills. He’s also an aggressive and fundamentally sound tackler — a rare trait for the cornerback position. He would form a really nice pairing with Darius Slay, who could serve as a valuable resource for Booth as he aspires to become the type of NFL player many believe he has the talent to become.

16. New Orleans Saints: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Had he not torn his ACL in the National Championship game, there’s a legitimate chance Jameson Williams would have been a top-10 pick. In fact, there's still a good chance the Jets pluck him at 10. In this scenario, his loss is the Saints gain, as here I have them selecting an elite vertical threat to really take the top off the defense. Williams’ presence in the lineup would immediately force opposing teams to play more conservatively on the back end, while ultimately adding an entirely new dimension to their offense. If Michael Thomas is able to regain his form from a couple seasons ago, his style of play would be a lovely complement to Williams' vertical presence.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers' GM, Tom Telesco, hit a home run last year when Rashawn Slater fell to 13. After a busy offseason, where the Chargers have significantly bolstered the roster around their superstar quarterback, Justin Herbert, the future is bright in LA. They still have needs at other positions—especially those that could help improve their run defense—but I trust Telesco's ability to not only identify, but to pull the trigger on the best player available. In this case, that very well could be Zion Johnson. To insert a player with the strength, discipline and pedigree of Johnson into this OL unit would immediately bolster the entire group. With a total of ten picks in this year's draft, the Chargers have more than enough capital to address their other needs later on.

18. Philadelphia Eagles: Drake London, WR, USC

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Drake London's experience as a basketball player is obvious when watching him box out and win contested jump balls all over the field. Even as the clear focal point of USC’s offense, opposing teams still couldn’t stop him. The 6’5" receiver is a full year younger than the other top players at his position but he sure didn’t look it when he went for 1,084 yards and 7 TD’s as a Junior this past season. I recognize that Howie Roseman has already used plenty of first round draft capital on receivers in recent years but with two firsts in 2022, why not give it one more kick at the can? After all, London’s style of play would be the perfect compliment to Devonta Smith.

19. New Orleans Saints: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

With Terron Armstead now a member of the Miami Dolphins, the New Orleans Saints have been left with a glaring hole at the left tackle position. Unfortunately for them, both of their picks in the first round are late enough that the top tier players at the position are out of reach. Ryan Smith of Tulsa is an intriguing option here, but I think most evaluators view Trevor Penning as the better prospect. Penning is a large, powerful player with a ferocious demeanor on the field. He showed this at the Senior Bowl where he didn’t back down from anyone. He has a legitimate chance to be selected in the top-15 so I’m sure the Saints would be satisfied if he were still available at this point of the draft.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, a quarterback goes off the board. Chances are, the Steelers would need to move up significantly in order to ensure they have an opportunity to draft the most naturally gifted quarterback prospect on draft night, but if they were to stay pat, there's at least a chance he slides to them anyway. Although he’s a tougher evaluation due to the lack of quality competition he faced playing in the ASUN Conference, there’s no arguing the fact that Willis has the most impressive collection of skills out of any QB in the class. He is an absolute weapon on the ground, with a cannon for an arm. He'll need to be coached up, but all indications are that Mike Tomlin and the rest of the Steelers brass are head over heels for the talented, former Liberty quarterback.

21. New England Patriots: Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan

Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Daxton Hill is one of my favorite prospects in this entire draft class. Although he's listed as a safety, I prefer to refer to him as a "defensive back extraordinaire". Hill is aggressive in run support, he can patrol the back end of a defense with great confidence, range and instincts. He's so versatile, he can play in the nickel, or even corner, if needed. He is a really dynamic athlete, with fantastic closing speed, impressive agility and change of direction. Bill Belichick knows he probably needs to draft a receiver, an offensive guard, and a linebacker this year, but adding a swiss army knife to his secondary should also be a priority. Injecting some youth into their defensive backfield now would be wise, and I can't think of a better option at this point of the draft than the former Michigan standout, Daxton Hill.

22. Green Bay Packers: George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue

Nikos Frazier / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

Most people project the Packers to select a wide receiver here, but I think they can find the perfect prospect for that role with their next pick. As a result, I have them selecting the best defensive prospect to come out of Purdue in years—George Karlaftis. Although he isn’t the twitchiest of athletes, Karlaftis has plenty of strength and power which helps him generate leverage against longer offensive linemen. He is a tough player with a non-stop motor. He has that “will not be denied” mentality which is something you really can't teach. If you talk to people who are plugged in with the Packers, help along the defensive line is a need that isn't being discussed enough. Karlaftis would slide into their defensive line rotation immediately, with the potential to make a major impact in year one.

23. Arizona Cardinals: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Patrick Breen, Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

It feels like people have been overlooking just how good Chris Olave is when discussing the best wide receiver prospects in this draft. He’s a polished route-runner with good hands, breakaway speed and an undisputed ability to find the end zone. He’s incredibly smooth getting in and out of his breaks, and I could see him making an impact in the NFL similar to the way Calvin Ridley has. Although the Cardinals desperately need an edge rusher to fill the void left by Chandler Jones, as well as a cornerback, they could also benefit from adding a receiver to fill the role previously occupied by Christian Kirk. Thankfully for them, Chris Olave is much more than just "another receiver", so this would be a home run pick for Steve Keim and the Cardinals as far as I'm concerned.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Burks proved to be a dynamic, game-changing talent playing in the SEC. He was utilized in every which way at Arkansas. Possession receiver, home-run hitter, jet sweeper… Treylon Burks can be a multi-faceted weapon when his versatility is embraced by a creative play-caller. He has received criticism for running a modest 40-yard dash at the combine, which was only magnified when he opted out of running it again at his Pro Day. Do I have concerns? Hell no. He’s a 6’3″, 225 pound wide receiver with exceptional game speed. The MPH data proves as much. With Michael Gallup recovering from a major knee injury, and Amari Cooper already in Cleveland, the Cowboys are at a major crossroads at the position. I suspect they will veer right, and select one early in this draft. Like Burks, Jerry Jones is a proud Arkansas alumni, so the appeal of a player like Burks likely runs even deeper than what we see on the surface.

25. Buffalo Bills: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Doug Engle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Many people expect the Bills to be the first team in the draft to select a running back. A player like Breece Hall should definitely be under consideration with this pick based on the explosive element he would bring to their already potent offense. That said, Brandon Beane is all about value. And after losing Tredavius White to injury last season, he knows first-hand just how important quality depth at the cornerback position is. Especially considering the fact that each of their last two playoff exists have been at the hands of the merciless aerial attack led by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Kaiir Elam is 6’2″ with great length, and he ran a sub 4.4-40 in Indianapolis. Those measurables place him into a highly desirable category based on his physical profile alone. Unfortunately, Elam wasn’t quite as productive in 2021 compared to his Sophomore season the year previous, but it’s important to remember that Florida had a much better team in 2020. Cornerbacks are at a premium, and despite showing some inconsistency, chances are Elam will go in this range due to his appealing upside.

26. Tennessee Titans: Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

When assessing the Titans' biggest needs, it's not hard to identify two major objectives they should have heading into the draft: 1) Finding a quality tight end, and 2) improving the talent and depth along their offensive line. As as far as offensive guard prospects go, Green is as solid as they come. He can pave the way in the run game and he can stand up to the interior pass rush he’ll face playing in the NFL. You know what you’re getting when you draft a player like Kenyon Green, and that’s a high quality NFL starter who will have a direct impact on keeping your QB clean in the pocket. He's less refined than Zion Johnson, but many believe he has a higher ceiling based on his size, power and agility. To be able to land a high quality prospect that fits such a glaring need would be a major coup for Titans GM, Jon Robinson and the rest of his staff.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

While the fans in Tampa continue to discuss the various scenarios that could unfold on draft night, Jason Licht appears as comfortable as he's ever been. He knows he'll have the opportunity to kick back on draft night and watch the majority of the first round unfold before he's on the clock, just like last year. I think there's a really good chance he trades back in order to acquire more picks in the middle rounds, a portion of the draft that he has openly declared as a strength of this year's class. Should he stay in this spot, and Devante Wyatt is on the board, the selection makes a ton of sense. Wyatt is extremely athletic, which he demonstrated at this year's combine. As one of the leaders of Georgia's historically great defense, Wyatt not only proved to be an effective run stopper—something Todd Bowles prioritizes—but he also demonstrated that he has all the tools needed to develop into an effective interior pass rusher at the next level. The pairing of Wyatt and Vea would give the Buccaneers a nasty 1-2 punch in the trenches, one that would cause major issues for opposing offenses. This pick helps the Buccaneers immediately, while still providing a key building block for the future.

28. Green Bay Packers: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

RobertScheer / USA TODAY NETWORK

After obliging Davante Adams' trade request earlier this offseason, Packers GM, Brian Gutekunst finds himself in a precarious situation. Not only has he left his MVP quarterback without his most trusted offensive weapon, but he also has a lot of pressure coming in from the cheeseheads to break his own draft tendencies, and select a wide receiver in the first round—something the organization hasn't done in twenty years. I think that finally changes this year. Despite being viewed by most analysts' as a second round pick, I think George Pickens has all the makings of a bonafide WR1 in the NFL. Had he not missed the majority of last season due to injury, it is my opinion that Pickens would be a surefire first round pick. He's a 6'3", 195 pound receiver who ran a 4.47 40-yard dash. Pickens has an alpha dog mentality, great hands, quick feet, and he's going to be a beast in the red zone because of it. Should this prediction come to fruition, I could see Pickens establishing himself as Aaron Rodgers' new favorite target sooner than most would expect.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Just like the Packers, Kansas City will need to add a talented pass catcher in this draft to help fill the void left by their since departed superstar, Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs are a prime candidate to package some assets, and trade up into the top fifteen picks to nab a vertical dynamo like Jameson Williams. If they stay put though, as I have them doing in this scenario, a player like Jahan Dotson would more than suffice. Though slightly undersized, listed at 5'11" and 175 pounds, what Dotson lacks in stature he makes up for with smooth route-running, maybe the best hands of any receiver in the draft, and a fearless mentality when pursuing the ball over the middle. He has great speed, with an especially impressive burst off the line of scrimmage. Dotson is silky smooth when breaking off routes and he often uses a crafty change of pace maneuver to create separation. He can win jump balls at the catch point, and is exceptional as a kick returner as well. Jahan Dotson would be a welcome addition to the Chiefs receiving corps, and a player who would fit in seamlessly with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Andy Reid.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs could very well choose to use this selection to address the defensive line, or cornerback position. But when you really dig into their positional needs, their safety room is not in good shape. With the inevitable departure of Tyronn Matheu looming, GM, Brett Veach should consider reinforcing the position with this pick. Following a stellar career at Baylor, Pitre is ready to step into an NFL secondary and become a valuable chess piece early in his career. He has an aggressive demeanor on the field, which not only allows him to make splash plays for his team by attacking the football when it's in the air but also enables him to be effective as a blitzer. Pitre is a versatile defensive back who is capable of affecting the game closer to the line of scrimmage as well as in coverage.

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Florida

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tyler Linderbaum has the strength, athleticism and mentality to be a pro-bowl center for a long time. He's rightfully drawn comparisons to Jason Kelce for his ability to positively affect the game at the center position, despite being undersized. If there were more teams with a major need at center, Linderbaum would be long gone by this point of the draft. Despite the fact that Cincinnati has done a good job acquiring offensive line talent via free agency, they should still jump at the opportunity to add a player who could help keep Joe Burrow upright for the long haul. Tyler Linderbaum is that guy.

32. Detroit Lions: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2021 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs had one of the greatest defenses in the history of college football. Many of those players' names will be called early and often during this year's NFL Draft. The leader of that defense was Nakobe Dean. Although he won't blow NFL scouts away with his athletic traits, his instinctive style of play combined with his innate leadership qualities and impressive production at Georgia make him a can't miss prospect, in my opinion. Dean is arguably the most NFL ready player in the entire draft. If selected by the Lions here, I would expect him to come in and lead the team in tackles as a rookie. He's also someone that head coach, Dan Campbell would be drawn to, based on Dean's attitude, intensity, work ethic, and football IQ.

...And there you have it, all thirty-two first round NFL draft picks predicted.

I guess the only difference between me and the general managers that will be making the actual selections on draft night is that I'm not at risk of losing my job if I'm wrong.

