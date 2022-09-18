Multiple Buccaneers Starters Out Against New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered Week 2 facing more than just the New Orleans Saints, a team they haven't beaten in the regular season since September of 2018.

They also had a long list of injuries to deal with.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin (Tampa) was ruled out before the Bucs left Tampa, but the rest of his teammates had a fighting chance, even though offensive tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) and rookie cornerback Zyon McCollum (hamstring) were both listed as doubtful for Week 2.

When the pre-game inactive reports were released we learned both McCollum and Smith will in fact miss this weekend's contest, as will wide receiver Julio Jones, tight end Kyle Rudolph, running back Ke'Shawn Vaugh, and quarterback Kyle Trask.

For the Saints, they knew they'd be going to battle without cornerback Paulson Adebo, but everyone else was at least a possibility, even with reports pregame that running back Alvin Kamara would miss the contest.

In fact, Kamara was confirmed out pregame, as are wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith, offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, tight end Nick Vannett and defensive end Payton Turner, along with Adebo.

The competitors are set, all that's left is for the Bucs and Saints to take the field!

