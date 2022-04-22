Skip to main content

Booger McFarland doesn't think the Bucs are a top-3 Super Bowl contender

Former Tampa Bay DL Booger McFarland says Bucs are not a top-3 Super Bowl contending team this season on radio show.

ESPN NFL analyst and former Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Booger McFarland, went on the Beckles & Recher show to talk Monday Night Football, Tom Brady's return, draft prospects, and how he would not put the Bucs as a top-3 Super Bowl contender this upcoming NFL season.

Booger talks about the Bucs not being a top-3 Super Bowl contender starting around the 24:30 mark of the show.

McFarland started out the conversation saying the Bucs are really really good, but that he wouldn't put them as a top-3 Super Bowl contender this year. He mentions that the Bucs have many holes to fill, especially when it comes to the defensive side of the ball.

He also mentions he does not expect Godwin to be back until sometime in December after his ACL and MCL injury. Meaning that the Bucs starting WRs to start next season will be Mike Evans and Russell Gage followed by any of the other receivers on the roster. The unknown on Rob Gronkowski was also brought up and how he isn't the same player he once was.

Booger then goes on to mention the things that have happened off the field with the changing of head coaches and how the philosophy may change for the team heading into this season. He states that he thinks the team will be more physical and we may see more runs on the offensive side of the ball rather than the 70% pass/30% run we have seen the previous two seasons.

McFarland is known for having hot takes from time to time, but I believe he pays a bit more attention to what is happening with his hometown team and ultimately is right with what he is saying.

Not only are the things he is saying are true, but with what other teams in the NFL were able to do this off-season it looks like they have leap-frogged the Bucs in terms of ranking contenders entering the 2022 NFL season.

Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
