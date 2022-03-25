Buccaneers add former Cincinnatti Bengals offensive tackle

The Bucs have seen a bit of a shift on their offensive line this offseason. They are continuing to add pieces to the position group, this time signing a depth player to a one-year deal in former Cincinnatti Bengals offensive tackle, Fred Johnson.

READ MORE: Rob Gronkowski continues to tease Tampa Bay fanbase about return in video

Johnson will most likely be able to compete for a backup position at tackle behind Tristan Wirfs. He comes in with great size, but the lack of playing time is what the concern is here.

Greg Auman from The Athletic points out that Johnson will indeed be competing for a backup job once training camp rolls around. He also touches on Johnson's time with the Bengals since he was drafted in 2019 out of the University of Florida.

It seems pretty clear that the Bucs are bringing in Johnson to be a backup in case of injuries throughout the season. He should be a formidable reserve along the Bucs revamped offensive line this upcoming season. Over his career, he's played in 23 total games and made eight starts.

READ MORE: Bucs GM speaks on rumors of friction between Bruce Arians and Tom Brady

Tampa Bay has clearly made it a priority to completely figure out the offensive side of the ball here early in free agency. The next task is to see what the organization decides to do on the defensive side of the ball.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook