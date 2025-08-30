Buccaneers legends shine on NFL All-Quarter Century Team
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had no shortage of stars and are well represented on Bleacher Report’s NFL All-Quarter-Century Team.
Eight members of the Buccaneers were voted on the best players at every position over the past 25 years.
Buccaneers landed a mix of Hall of Famers, icons, and even a few short-tenured superstars who contributed to the success of the franchise. Here is the list of stars that made the list for Tampa:
1st Team: Tom Brady, Darrelle Revis
2nd Team: Rob Gronkowski, Ronde Barber
3rd Team: Ndamukong Suh, Warren Sapp, Richard Sherman, Derrick Brooks
Big names for the Buccaneers
The list of Buccaneers starts with Tom Brady, who earned a First Team nod. Brady only spent three years in Tampa Bay, but he made every snap count. He threw for over 14,600 yards and 108 touchdowns as a Buccaneer while bringing home a Super Bowl in 2020 and two straight NFC South titles. Even at 43, Brady was still breaking records and gave the franchise its second Lombardi.
Darrelle Revis also popped up on the First Team. His time in Tampa was just one season back in 2013, but he still started all 16 games and made the Pro Bowl. While his peak came elsewhere, Revis Island made a quick stop in Tampa Bay.
On the 2nd Team, Buccaneers fans will love seeing Ronde Barber. The Hall of Famer played all 16 years of his career in red and pewter, finishing with 47 interceptions, 28 sacks and 14 defensive touchdowns. Few players matched his style for showing up in big moments, including that legendary NFC Championship pick-six against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Rob Gronkowski joins him, and while he only played two seasons in Tampa, he caught 100 passes for 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns — and let’s not forget his two TDs in the Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Defense runs deep
The Buccaneers’ defensive legacy was well represented too. Warren Sapp, who landed on the T Team, had already cemented his Hall of Fame status in Tampa by racking up 77 sacks across nine seasons. His presence in the middle helped define the Bucs’ defensive identity of the late ‘90s and early 2000s.
Derrick Brooks, another Third Team choice, was the heart and soul of that same defense. In 14 seasons, Brooks collected over 1,700 tackles, 25 interceptions and the 2002 Defensive Player of the Year award, capped by a Super Bowl pick-six against the Raiders.
Ndamukong Suh, who played three years in Tampa, recorded 14.5 sacks and was a crucial piece of the 2020 championship defense. Richard Sherman also made the cut — though his 2021 season in Tampa was short and limited to five games, his career résumé was more than enough for recognition.
From Brady’s precision to Brooks’ leadership, the Bucs’ impact on this list shows how much star power has rolled through Tampa Bay since 2000.
