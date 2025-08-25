Buccaneers cut veteran wide receiver following disappointing preseason
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived wide receiver Rakim Jarrett on Sunday, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
Jarrett played in 10 regular-season games for the Buccaneers over the past two years, recording nine receptions on 11 targets for 124 yards while logging 200 offensive snaps last season.
The move comes as Tampa Bay trims down its roster and continues evaluating its wide receiver depth heading into the 2025 campaign. The Bucs are no strangers to tough decisions at this time of year. With a deep roster at the top but several battles for rotational spots, Jarrett’s release highlights the challenge of breaking through in one of the league’s more competitive receiver rooms.
What it Means for the Buccaneers
For the Buccaneers, this move is as much about roster construction as it is about talent. Jarrett showed flashes during his two seasons but never fully established himself as a consistent contributor on offense or special teams. With established veterans like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin Jr. holding down the top of the depth chart, Tampa Bay has shifted its focus to younger players who can provide versatility.
Wideouts such as seventh-round pick Tez Johnson have impressed in camp and is pushing for a roster spot. Jarrett, despite his experience, was edged out as Tampa Bay prioritizes players who can both fill depth spots and offer upside in the future. The decision also reflects confidence that the offense, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, has enough reliable targets without needing to keep Jarrett as a reserve option.
What it Means for Rakim Jarrett
On the other side, Jarrett now faces an uncertain but not hopeless path forward. At just 23 years old, he has youth on his side and real NFL experience that could intrigue teams searching for receiver depth. While he wasn’t able to carve out a long-term role in Tampa Bay, his nine catches and 124 yards last season at least showed he can make plays when given opportunities.
Jarrett’s next chance may come through a practice squad role or with a team dealing with early-season injuries at wide receiver. If he can prove himself as a special teams contributor and continue to refine his route-running, his NFL story isn’t finished yet.
For now, the Buccaneers move on with a reshaped depth chart, while Jarrett looks for the next stop in his professional career.
