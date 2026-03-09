Buccaneers Free Agency Report Gets Shot Down by Mike Evans’ Camp

Mike Evans has become synonymous with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's played for the team for 12 seasons, and in that time, has become one of the NFL's active touchdown leaders, netted a 1,000-yard streak of 11 straight seasons and staked his claim as one of the NFL's most vaunted wide receivers. But is his time in Tampa Bay coming to an end?

Evans is set to hit free agency for the first real time in his career, and unlike two years ago where both parties came to an agreement before the start of free agency, Evans is set to test the market and hear what other teams have to say. There have been numerous sources going back and forth on whether or not Evans will stay or go, but one NFL analyst seemed to have a strong feeling about the latter.

CBS Sports analyst Jonathan Jones said on CBS Sports HQ that he believes Evans' time in Tampa Bay has ended and that he's set to play elsewhere in 2026 and possibly beyond.

"The Buccaneers have wanted to keep [Evans],” Jones said. “I think there’s a possibility that if Mike Evans gets offered somewhere, that he could take that offer back to Tampa Bay and say, ‘hey, what do you want here? But according to multiple sources that I’ve spoken to, for all intents and purposes, Mike Evans’ career as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, until he signs a one-day contract to retire as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, is over. He will be playing somewhere else in 2026 and perhaps beyond.”

While this may seem like grim tidings for Buccaneers fans, there may still be a bit of hope — and it comes from Evans' camp.

Sources refute claim that Mike Evans is done with Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Scott Reynolds of PewterReport wrote on Sunday that a "well-trusted NFL source" shot down the report, which keeps Evans in play for the Buccaneers.

"Yet when Pewter Report informed a well-trusted NFL source of Jones’ report on CBS Sports he said not to put too much credence into it, essentially shooting it down."

Additionally, Greg Auman of FOX Sports reported on X that the report by Jones was news to Evans' camp.

It was news to Mike's side of things. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 9, 2026

Now, this isn't to say that another team won't win Evans' services, but it does mean that the Buccaneers are still in play — and that's to be expected after a report that Tampa Bay would be able to counteroffer on any contract Evans was offered. That contract could be worth a lot of money, though, and if it's from a team that has a real chance at a Super Bowl ring next year, Evans might take the opportunity to try and win one more championship before he retires.

We'll have to see when the first two days of free agent negotiation begin at noon on Monday.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.