Buccaneers' Linebacker Returning from Injured Reserve

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are likely to get some help back on the defensive side of the ball as they have activated reserve linebacker, K.J. Britt, off of injured reserve.

After his designation to return from IR, Britt has 21 days to practice with the team before counting against the Bucs' 53-man roster. The Buccaneers can activate Britt to the active roster at any point during that 3 week time period. The move to move Britt to the active roster will happen seemingly sooner rather than later as the organization just recently opened up a roster spot after waiving promising, young wide receiver Jaelon Darden.

Britt was hit with an ankle injury during Week 7 when the team faced off against the Carolina Panthers in a loss. Britt has seen time as the primary backup to linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White but has contributed the most this season on special teams.

After being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth-round of the 2021 NFL draft, Britt played in all 17 games of his rookie season - compiling 7 tackles (1 TFL), one QB hit and one pass defended on defense, and five special team tackles. With the injury to Shaq Barrett, the Bucs will look to deepen their presence on the edge, and getting a guy like Britt back will help in being able to get White and David a bit more rest throughout games.

