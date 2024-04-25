Final First Round Mock Draft Roundup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit is finally upon us.
It has been a long-awaited time for the draft to roll around after an interesting free-agency period. Many teams improved through the first round of` free agency, and that includes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who flew mainly under the radar due to their focusing on signing their players that were set to hit the market.
The Bucs, like the other 31 NFL teams, will now look towards the draft to help fill those empty holes on their roster. Tampa Bay's needs are wide-ranging, but the emphasis seems to be pointed toward EDGE, CB, and IOL.
With the draft set to kick off at eight eastern tonight and the Bucs set to pick at 26th, we decided to round up some of the top final mock drafts circulating the internet.
NFL.com's Bucky Brooks: Chop Robinson, EDGE Penn State
"Todd Bowles can't resist taking a dynamic defender with outstanding speed, quickness and explosiveness. Though Robinson did not put up big numbers as a pass rusher at Penn State, he possesses the tools scouts covet in premier pass rushers."
CBS Sports Chris Trapasso: Darius Robinson, EDGE Missouri
"Robinson is probably best inside, but certainly generated pressure as an edge defender at Missouri. He has first-round size and length."
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah: Jared Verse, EDGE Florida State
"I could see a team like Tampa Bay making a trade to go get Verse if he starts to slide. In this exercise, he's available at No. 26 and would be one of the best value picks of the first round."
ESPN's Matt Miller: Laiatu Latu, EDGE UCLA
"Medicals are the huge key for Latu's draft stock, which could set him up to be drafted much earlier than this if teams are good with the neck injury he had at Washington in 2020. He's the most pro-ready pass-rusher in the class, though, with hand usage of a veteran and consistent pass-rush plans. Latu had 23.5 sacks over the past two seasons, and Tampa Bay is looking for a boost off the edge."
33rd Team's Ian Valentino: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB Alabama
"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a better, deeper roster than given credit for, so the trade of Carlton Davis opened a notable hole. Seeing Kool-Aid McKinstry drop this offseason isn't shocking because he's not the best athlete at the position, but he's a reliable technician who will be effective immediately. Given the NFC South's status, Tampa Bay should be thrilled to add an immediate impact starter."
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema: Jared Verse, EDGE Florida State
"The Bucs are in desperate need of a pass-rusher. I think Verse is their type: tough and powerful with a high motor and good production at two different schools. I think they’ll keep an eye on him and even make a small trade-up for a top edge rusher, if necessary."
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer: Chop Robinson, EDGE/OLB Penn State
"The Buccaneers have needs at both edge and at corner, and it just so happens that a super athletic pass rusher is sitting there for them at the end of the first round to throw in the group with Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Yaya Diaby."
NFL.com's Peter Schrager: Graham Barton, OL Duke
"Tampa might have had the best offseason of any team in the league, retaining many key assets from last year’s Divisional Round squad. Offensive line is still an area of need, though. Barton played tackle and center at Duke, and could do either in the NFL."
The Athletic's Dane Brugler: Nate Wiggins, CB Clemson
"As long as you are okay with the slender body type, Wiggins is an easy sell in the draft room. His fluid movements and top-end speed allow him to blanket different types of wide receivers."
The consensus amongst these NFL experts points towards the Buccaneers taking one of the top pass rushers in this draft class, outside of The 33rd Team's pick of CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Peter Schrager's pick of Graham Barton, and Brugler's pick of Nate Wiggins. Personally, I agree. The Bucs' biggest need is landing an elite pass rusher to drastically improve their ability to get to opposing quarterbacks.
If the Bucs aren't able to land one of these elite edge players or a player high on their draft board, keep an eye on GM Jason Licht to trade back out of the first round.
