CBS Sports Believes Buccaneers Are Playoff Bound After 2024 NFL Draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have taken care of business the last four seasons, making the playoffs each time and winning the division the last three years. It's the longest-active playoff streak in the NFC, and CBS Sports sees no reason why that playoff streak shouldn't continue.
CBS Sports put out a ranking of every NFC team following the NFL Draft, and the Buccaneers landed in seventh — which would have them once again in a playoff spot.
Here is what writer Jeff Kerr had to say about the Bucs in his rankings:
"Making sure they stayed a player in the NFC South, the Buccaneers' biggest moves of the offseason were retaining Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans. If the Buccaneers didn't re-sign Mayfield, they'd be reaching for a quarterback in this year's draft. Lavonte David is also back, keeping the majority of the Super Bowl championship core together.
Tampa Bay improved the interior of the offensive line with the selection of Graham Barton in the first round and added depth at the skill positions with Jalen McMillan at wide receiver (third round) and Bucky Irving at running back (fourth round).
The ceiling of this Buccaneers team is unclear, but they are the best team in the NFC North. Someone from this division gets a playoff spot. "
The Bucs should certainly remain favorites in the NFC South, although the Atlanta Falcons could be a contender with the addition of Kirk Cousins in the offseason. Tampa Bay didn't just stay the same, though — they ended up adding some pieces in the offseason, like safety Jordan Whitehead and some guard depth in Sua Opeta and Ben Bredeson, so don't expect them to be the same team.
Overall, it's going to be an uphill battle, but Tampa Bay should be ready for the challenge. New offensive coordinator Liam Coen and the Bucs' new additions could determine whether or not the team continues its playoff streak in 2024.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 offseason.