Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Takes Jab at Chiefs, Swifties in Netflix Special
The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady was a huge hit for Netflix on Sunday night. Many of his former teammates made it out from his time with the Patriots and Bucs including Randy Moss, Danny Amendola, Drew Bledsoe, Rob Gronkowski, Lavonte David, and Donovan Smith.
Those former teammates were also joined by a host of other notable figures like Kevin Hart, Kim Kardashian, Peyton Manning, Robert Kraft, Bert Kreischer, Dana White, and Nikki Glaser all getting in on taking jabs at the GOAT.
Brady got his chance to retaliate as the final act on the night, and he did so in stunning fashion, once again showing off his personality on the brightest of stages. One of the jokes that Brady launched was aimed at the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift fans (known as Swifties), the team he dismantled with the Buccaneers on his way to his seventh Super Bowl ring.
Shake it off Kansas City and Swifties, it was all fun and games, and now you no longer have to worry about Brady as he seems to officially be retired from the game of football.
The roast likely will be one of the most watched specials of the year for Netflix and it didn't disappoint in the slightest with some out-of-pocket shade being thrown all night.
